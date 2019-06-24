ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Pakistani fans were at it again! This time they were spotted tearing ‘Free Balochistan’ posters outside Lords Cricket Ground after Pakistan beat South Africa. The angry fans also shouted slogans “Long Live Pakistan Army”. The billboards around London read, “Help end enforced disappearances in Pakistan”. It was the Baloch Republican Party and World Baloch Organisation that organised a protest against the pathetic human rights condition in Pakistan.

“I have informed the complainant that we will not pursue the matter because, based on the facts available to us, there doesn’t seem to be a breach of the UK Code of Non-Broadcasting Advertising (CAP Code),” read a letter from ASA’s Complaint Executive.

#WATCH Pakistani Cricket fans tear posters put up by Baloch activists outside the Lord’s Cricket Ground, the venue of Pakistan-South Africa match, yesterday . #London pic.twitter.com/B2NLAumiy5 — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2019

Meanwhile, Pakistan beat South Africa in a thriller. Haris Sohail’s 89 off 59 balls helped Pakistan set a mammoth 308 for South Africa.

“It’s tough when you’re sitting out and waiting for your turn. My goal was to make the most of my opportunities. When I went in, I was told I have to build a partnership with Babar, but it wasn’t easy out there. Just backed myself,” said Sohail.

” A complete team performance. I think a couple of team combinations didn’t allow us to play him before. But he did well after getting his chance. Sometimes, change is good. Today, the way Haris batted, he looked hungry. He was the difference. Batted like Jos Buttler. We have to work hard on our fielding. We dropped so many catches. All three matches are important. Complete bowling effort. Credit to Amir for picking up early wickets. Shadab picked up wickets in the middle overs and Wahab got us wickets at the death. Thank you for all the support,” said Sarfaraz after the win.