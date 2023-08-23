Home

‘Pakistan Have A Great Chance,’ Rashid Latif Backs Babar Azam And Co. To Defeat Team India In Asia Cup 2023

'Pakistan Have A Great Chance,' Rashid Latif Backs Babar Azam And Co. To Defeat Team India In Asia Cup 2023

The two Asian cricket giants will lock horns in the Group A fixture at the Asian mega event 2023 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka on September 2.

Rashid Latif backs Pakistan to defeat India in Asia Cup 2023. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Rashid Latif expressed his thoughts that the Babar Azam-led side will have a higher chance of defeating the Rohit Sharma-led side when both teams clash in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 tournament. The continental cup will be jointly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Former Pakistan player Rashid Latif has said that the Men in Green has a balanced squad with many in-form players in both departments i.e. batting and bowling. Latif also claimed that it isn’t an obvious case with Men in Blue as their squad is having middle-order problems.

While backing Babar Azam and Co. to win the prestigious tournament, the former Pakistan cricketer expressed his opinion on Cricket Pakistan that “Pakistan have a great chance. They have a very potent fast bowling unit. However, it gets neutralised on turning pitches. When it comes to batting, the performances of Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, and Babar Azam have been very good. Then there are Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, and Mohammad Nawaz. These guys seem to be automatic choices for Pakistan.”

“When you look at India or the other teams, they are struggling,” he added. “India are struggling with their middle order. I believe Pakistan have a wonderful chance, and they should win the tournament by giving others a tough fight,” Rashid Latif said.

“Out batters are a bit slow during the powerplay, and we don’t have power hitters for the death overs,” Latif continued. “While we are very good with the ball in powerplay, the main issue is the phase between the 11th and the 40th over. Our spinners haven’t been able to take wickets in that period, be it Shadab Khan or Mohammad Nawaz,” he said

“India, on the other hand, are very strong in the middle overs. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are capable of playing big knocks, and they play at a better strike rate than our top-order batters, which gives India an advantage,” Latif added.

