‘Pakistan Have Nobody In Their Team Who Can Be Compared To Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma’; Reckons EX Pak Bowler

England have smashed the Pakistan and are just 55 runs away from completing a 3-0 clean sweep in the Test series. England’s new bazball approach has stunned Pakistan in the series.

New Delhi: Ex-Pakistan cricketer slammed Babar Azam for the captaincy and asked cricket fans not to compare Babar Azam with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Babar & Co are currently playing against England and the side has lost the 3-match test series against England. The Three Lions have smashed the hosts and are just 55 runs away from completing a 3-0 clean sweep in the Test series. England's new bazball approach has stunned Pakistan in the series.

Danish Kaneri slammed the Pakistan skipper Babar Azam as the Pakistan cricket team lost the three-match home test series against England. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria opined that no player in the present Pakistan batting line-up should be compared to the likes of India greats Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

“People should stop comparing Babar Azam to Virat Kohli. The likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are very big players. Pakistan have nobody in their team who can be compared to them. If you make them talk, they will be a king. When you ask them to produce results, they’ll be zero,” he said.

Kaneria further slammed Babar’s leadership skill in the Test series, rating it “zero”. He feels that Babar doesn’t have the ability to lead Pakistan in the red-ball format and should rather learn the tricks from England skipper Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum.

“Babar Azam is a big zero as captain. He doesn’t deserve to lead the team. He is not capable of leading the team, especially when it comes to Test cricket. He had a good chance of learning captaincy by looking at Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum during the series. Or, he could have kept his ego aside and asked Sarfaraz Ahmed how to captain,” he added.