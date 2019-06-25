Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur said that the defeat against India last week was so painful that he wanted to commit suicide after the match. Pakistan suffered a crushing defeat of 89 runs in Manchester, on June 16, in one the most anticipated clashes of ICC World Cup 2019.

“Last Sunday I wanted to commit suicide. But it was, you know, it’s only one performance. It happens so quick. You lose a game; you lose another game; it’s a World Cup; media scrutiny; public expectation, and then you almost go into sort of survival mode. We’ve all been there,” said Arthur.

The defeat against India had left millions of Pakistani fans shattered. Various videos and messages went viral on social media where fans were seen cursing and demanding better performances from their team. Some of them even went to the extent of abusing their captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

In the meantime, this kind of a statement from the head coach expresses the kind of pressure that Pakistan team have to deal with. It also resonates how passionate and committed they are to win matches for themselves and their supporters.

Pakistan lifted their spirit after an emphatic victory of 49-runs against a dismal South African side at the Lord’s on Sunday. With this win, they have kept their hopes of qualifying to the semi-finals alive and now need to win their remaining matches and improve their inferior net run-rate.

The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side next face New Zealand in what will be their toughest challenge of the tournament on June 26. In their remaining two matches they will face Afghanistan and Bangladesh on June 29 and July 5 repectively.