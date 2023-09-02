'Pakistan is Strong...' Sourav Ganguly Warns Team India Ahead of Arch Rivals Clash | Watch VIDEO

Top Recommended Stories

Published: September 2, 2023 12:49 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

New Delhi: Former India cricketer warned team India ahead of Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2023 this will be India’s opener clash against Pakistan which is played at Muttiah Muralitharan International Cricket Stadium in Saturday.

The former BCCI president is currently serving as the presenter of cricket in the Delhi Capitals franchise of the Indian Premier League 2023.

“I’m sure you know what makes it different, just the attention, just the hype. Pakistan’s a good side now. In the middle they dropped a bit. I have played against a great Pakistan side, but then maybe a period after that they dropped as a team and I think now they have some quality players. So they will be up for the challenge with India” Said Ganguly in DC’s podcast..

The record in World Cups has been very Indian, very Indian sided, with wins and wins except probably the last time in Dubai. But I think this Pakistan team is strong and  they will challenge India. India is a very strong team but as I said it will be a much closer competition than what you used to before” added Ganguly.


However, Virat Kohli won’t mind an encore of that magical moment against Haris Rauf while Rohit Sharma would be ready with his answers for Shaheen Shah Afridi’s banana inswingers in India’s ‘battle royale’ against Pakistan, which will be more than just a World Cup dress rehearsal.

The Asia Cup has returned to the 50-over format to facilitate an ideal match preparation for five of the six participating teams but for organisers and the fans India versus Pakistan is not just another game, it is ‘The Match’.

Kohli’s lofted check-drive off Rauf under Melbourne skyline last year during the T20 World Cup became a part of Indian cricket fans’ muscle memory while Pakistanis rejoiced when Rohit failed to negotiated a lethal tailing-in delivery from Shaheen and was caught plumb.

Such performances help players grow into legends and Saturday’s Asia Cup game will be another opportunity for cricketers from both the sides to emerge as heroes.

