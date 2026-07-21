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Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed turns out for Kavya Maran’s team in the Hundred – Here’s how social media reacted

After already triggering plenty of controversy earlier this year, the Kavya Maran-led Sunrisers Leeds have caused even more after including Pakistani leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed in the side's playing XI f

Written by: Rohan Mukherjee Edited by: Rohan Mukherjee
Updated: July 21, 2026, 11:33 PM IST
Abrar Ahmed twitter reaction
Abrar Ahmed during net practice with the Sunrisers Leeds. (Credits: X)

After already triggering plenty of controversy earlier this year, the Kavya Maran-led Sunrisers Leeds have caused even more after including Pakistani leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed in the side’s playing XI for the 2026 Hundred’s opening match against MI London.

Read more: The Hundred 2026: Is Abrar Ahmed playing for Sunrisers Leeds in tonight's match against MI London?

More to follow…

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About the Author

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee is a sports journalist and Sub-Editor at India.com with close to 4 years of experience, specializing in international cricket and global football coverage. He has covered more than 20 ... Read More

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