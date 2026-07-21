Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed turns out for Kavya Maran’s team in the Hundred – Here’s how social media reacted

After already triggering plenty of controversy earlier this year, the Kavya Maran-led Sunrisers Leeds have caused even more after including Pakistani leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed in the side's playing XI f

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Abrar Ahmed during net practice with the Sunrisers Leeds. (Credits: X)

After already triggering plenty of controversy earlier this year, the Kavya Maran-led Sunrisers Leeds have caused even more after including Pakistani leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed in the side’s playing XI for the 2026 Hundred’s opening match against MI London.

Abrar ahmed playing in the first game for sunrisers leeds pic.twitter.com/LFz8iliOdU — సెలూన్ సత్తిబాబు (@saloonsathibabu) July 21, 2026

🚨 ABRAR AHMED IS READY TO SHINE FOR SUNRISERS LEEDS! Abrar Ahmed trained with SunRisers Leeds ahead of tonight's clash against MI London. Ready to make an impact in The Hundred!#AbrarAhmed #SunRisersLeeds pic.twitter.com/gshYapyQvS — Ha55an Tufail (@HassanTufaill) July 21, 2026

Mi London won the toss and decided to Bowl first against sunrisers Leeds

Pakistani cricketer Abrar Ahmed playing in sunrisers Leeds #hundred pic.twitter.com/ZniHagt1o6 — Vikky Kumar (@eswargod) July 21, 2026

More to follow…