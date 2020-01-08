Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi is once again winning hearts with his latest gesture. Afridi’s Foundation has offered to help Australia’s bushfire tragedy victims. The 45-year old cricketer is devastated by the tragedy that has rocked Australia. Afridi is ready to help with relief work and supplies for the needy.
The veteran took to Twitter and wrote, “Really saddened by the bushfire tragedy in Australia. We at Shahid Afridi Foundation offer our full support and our Australian Chapter will help in relief work by providing supplies urgently. Pakistan is with Australians in this hour of need. #AustralianBushfiresDisaster.”
Afridi’s gesture like always is winning the internet:
Earlier, former Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne has put up his Baggy Green Cap up for auction to raise funds of the victims who have suffered due to the catastrophic bushfire in the country. Athletes from across a number of sports have come together to pledge hundreds and thousands of dollars in cross-code bushfire donation with Warne latest to join the list.