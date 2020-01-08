Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi is once again winning hearts with his latest gesture. Afridi’s Foundation has offered to help Australia’s bushfire tragedy victims. The 45-year old cricketer is devastated by the tragedy that has rocked Australia. Afridi is ready to help with relief work and supplies for the needy.

The veteran took to Twitter and wrote, “Really saddened by the bushfire tragedy in Australia. We at Shahid Afridi Foundation offer our full support and our Australian Chapter will help in relief work by providing supplies urgently. Pakistan is with Australians in this hour of need. #AustralianBushfiresDisaster.”

Really saddened by the bushfire tragedy in Australia. We at Shahid Afridi Foundation offer our full support and our Australian Chapter will help in relief work by providing supplies urgently. Pakistan is with Australians in this hour of need.#AustralianBushfiresDisaster https://t.co/qxMy1gfo0k — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) January 8, 2020

Afridi’s gesture like always is winning the internet:

He is not only Boom Boom he is hope too for millions — Helli Anmool Afridi 💕 (@HelliAfridi10) January 8, 2020

God bless you and your team and all that are supporting and helping them. They need all the help and support they can get. My heart breaks for everyone there.🙏🏻❤️ — Tracy🇨🇦 (@TracySchlosser) January 8, 2020

MashaAllah, great lala❤ — Saimaツ (@IamAfridianGirl) January 8, 2020

Well done lala… Allha pak sb per apna karm kry — Muzzammil Ahmed Bhatti (@Muzzammil_SKMCH) January 8, 2020

Proud of you LALA 😊 May Allah bless you🌹 — Aroosa🇵🇰 (@aroosa_farid10) January 8, 2020

Proud on u lala — AsrA SohaiL 🦋 (Fan Girl Of Shahid Afridi) (@FanGirlOfAfridi) January 8, 2020

Earlier, former Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne has put up his Baggy Green Cap up for auction to raise funds of the victims who have suffered due to the catastrophic bushfire in the country. Athletes from across a number of sports have come together to pledge hundreds and thousands of dollars in cross-code bushfire donation with Warne latest to join the list.