Pakistan Likely To Host 2023 Asia Cup Cricket, Neutral Venue For IND Vs PAK Matches: Report

UAE, Oman, Sri Lanka and England are the overseas contenders to host the high-profile India vs Pakistan games in 2023 Asia Cup.

India are likely to face Pakistan atleast twice in the 2023 Asia Cup. (Image: Twitter)

IND vs PAK: Pakistan is likely to host the 2023 Asia Cup with another overseas venue hosting the India matches, according to a report in ESPNCricinfo. Although the overseas venue is yet to be confirmed, report says UAE, Oman, Sri Lanka and England are the potential contenders.

Both India and Pakistan have been group along with a qualifier in Group A while Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan constitute Group B. The top two teams will advance into the Super 4 stage. The 2023 Asia Cup will be played in the ODI format considering the 50-over World Cup later in the year.

