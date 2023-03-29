Home

Sports

Pakistan May Play 2023 ODI World Cup Matches In Bangladesh – Report

Pakistan May Play 2023 ODI World Cup Matches In Bangladesh – Report

India are hosts of the ODI World Cup that is scheduled to take place in October-November this year. India have earlier denied to travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023.

India captain Rohit Sharma and Pakistan counterpart Babar Azam. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: After speculations are on that India may play their Asia Cup 2023 matches outside Pakistan, the Men in Green could possible play their ODI World Cup matches in Bangladesh, according to a ESPN Cricinfo report published on Wednesday.

India are hosts to the ODI World Cup later this year in October-November. It is learnt that the idea came up on the sidelines of ICC meetings in Dubai. However, according to Bangladesh, nothing is concrete at the moment and development is still at the speculation stage.

You may like to read

The developments came after it was reported earlier this month that India may play their Asia Cup 2023 matches outside Pakistan with Oman, UAE, Sri Lanka and England as potential venues. Pakistan is hosting the Asia Cup 2023 in September but India have denied travelling to their neighbouring country citing security concerns.

Earlier, Pakistan have threatened that if India do not come to Pakistan to play in the Asia Cup 2023, they will boycott ODI World Cup in India. Bangladesh’s name was proposed venue to host the Pakistan matches because of its proximity to India and easy logistical matters.

India’s meeting with Pakistan in cricket have only come in ICC tournaments in the last decade. The last time India played a bilateral series with Pakistan was in 2012 when the Men in Blue hosted their arch-rivals in a white-ball series. Meanwhile, Pakistan have never beaten India in ODI World Cup matches.

In T20Is, Pakistan’s only win against India came in the 2021 World Cup in UAE when Virat Kohli’s men were defeated by 10 wickets.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.