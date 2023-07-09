Home

Sports

Pakistan Minister Drops Bombshell Ahead Of 2023 ODI World Cup, Says ‘If They Demanded Neutral Venues, We Would Also Demand…’

Pakistan Minister Drops Bombshell Ahead Of 2023 ODI World Cup, Says ‘If They Demanded Neutral Venues, We Would Also Demand…’

The 2023 ODI World Cup match between India and Pakistan is set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15.

The India vs Pakistan high-voltage encounter in ODI World Cup will take place on October 15 in Ahmedabad. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Pakistan’s Minister in Charge of sports Ehsaan Mazari dropped a bombshell stating that if India avoids travelling across the border for the Asia Cup 2023, his country will withdraw from the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 in India. The India vs Pakistan encounter at the World Cup, scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad on October 15, has been adversely affected by the political tensions between the two countries.

Trending Now

According to a report in The Indian Express, Mazari has set his requirements for Pakistan’s participation in the 50-over mega extravaganza. “My personal opinion, since the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) comes under my ministry, is that if India demands to play their Asia Cup games at a neutral venue, we would also demand the same for our World Cup games in India,” he said.

You may like to read

Mazari’s comments come in a day after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formed a committee to investigate the country’s participation in the World Cup that India is hosting in October-November. Sharing the mandate of the committee Mazari said, “The committee will be headed by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and I am among the 11 ministers who are part of it.

“We will discuss the issue and give our recommendations to the PM, who is also the patron-in-chief of PCB. The PM will take the final decision,” he said “Pakistan is the host, it has the right to hold all the matches in Pakistan. That is what the cricket lovers want, I don’t want a hybrid model.”

“India brings sports into politics. I don’t understand why the Indian government doesn’t want to send their cricket team here. Some time back a huge baseball contingent from India was in Islamabad to play. There was also the bridge team that had travelled to Pakistan. There were around 60 plus people, I was the chief guest of the event. They won here and left. Pakistan’s football, hockey and chess teams also travel to India,” the minister said.

When asked about India’s long-standing reservation about the security of their cricketers in Pakistan, Mazari said “it wasn’t a solid argument”. “The New Zealand team was here, before that the England cricket team was in Pakistan. They got presidential security. Earlier, the Indian team was given a hearty welcome by the fans here. Security is an excuse. We also held the Pakistan Super League (PSL) that had so many foreign players,” Mazari said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES