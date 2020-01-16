Pakistan could end up losing rights to host Aisa Cup 2020 – to be played in a T20 format in September this year – after reports suggest that BCCI have refused to tour the country for the tournament.

Various media reports suggest that a call for the change in venue will be taken in February, with Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and even Australia and Dubai as possible new venues to host the tournament which is scheduled to take place a month before the start of the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2020 in Australia.

“There was a discussion regarding the Asia Cup venue on the sideline of the meeting. Pakistan is the host of the tournament but they may not host it as India will not tour Pakistan. There will be a discussion about the venue in Feb, Nazm Uddin President BCB told reporters,” read a tweet from a noted sports journalist from Pakistan.

Pakistan are set to play three T20Is, two Tests and a one-off ODI against Bangladesh at home starting January 24.

The last time Asia Cup was played in 2018 in the ODI format as a preparation for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. India won the final beating Bangladesh by three wickets in the final. The tournament was held in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.