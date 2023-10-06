Home

Sports

Pakistan On Verge Of Creating History On Indian Soil During Netherland Clash In ODI World Cup 2023: Check Record

Pakistan On Verge Of Creating History On Indian Soil During Netherland Clash In ODI World Cup 2023: Check Record

Pakistan will lock horns against Netherlands for the opener clash of ODI World Cup 2023 and the side is just a victory away from creating history.

Pakistan On Verge Of Creating History On Indian Soil During Netherland Clash In ODI World Cup 2023: Check Record

New Delhi: The Pakistan cricket team will open their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on Friday at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad. The Babar Azam-led team is just a victory away from creating a record of winning their first-ever match in Indian soil.

Trending Now

Pakistan will be playing in India after a gap of seven long years as both countries are not in good terms because of border tensions.

You may like to read

If Pakistan beat the Netherlands today then the Babar Azam-led team will become the first team to register their first-ever ICC Cricket World Cup victory on Indian soil.

Pakistan will be playing without the services of their prime speedster Naseem Shah as the pacer is out of the tournament because of a shoulder injury during the recently concluded Asia Cup against India in a Super Four clash.

On the other hand, another bowler Haris Rauf is also making a comeback after he was out of the Asia Cup because of minor injury in the same clash against India.

Pakistan cricket team landed in Hyderabad on Wednesday night, left Park Hyatt hotel around 8 a.m. for the stadium and returned before noon. Tight security arrangements were made for the team’s travel and at the stadium.

Here is the Pakistan Squad for ODI World Cup 2023: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Usama Mir, Abdullah Shafique

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES