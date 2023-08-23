Home

Pakistan Opener Imam-ul-Haq BREAKS Silence Ahead of Asia Cup 2023 on How Nepotism Taunts Demotivated Him

Imam-ul-Haq has represented Pakistan in 22 Tests, 60 ODIs and two T20Is. The opener has amassed 1474 runs in longest format with three hundred and eight fifties.

Imam-ul-Haq scored 61 runs against Afghanistan in the first ODI. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: Pakistan opener Iman-ul-Haq has opened up on how constant taunts and hate of nepotism affected and demotivated him in his early years of International cricket. The Pakistan opener has said that the period where he faced nepotism was mental torture and his parents could not even watch their son play. Imam also revealed that at many places he would go, the player was referred to as “parchi.”

The 27-year-old opener made his debut against Sri Lanka (SL) in an ODI match in Abu Dhabi in October 2017. During his selection, his uncle who is the legendary Pakistan cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq, headed the selection panel, which lead to the nepotism accusations to Imam-ul-Haq. The left-handed batter impressed everyone with his debut hundred and also he was named the Player of the Match as Pakistan (PAK) won the match by seven wickets against Sri Lanka.

In a recent interaction on the Daniyal Sheikh’s podcast, the Pakistan opener Imam expressed his thoughts that his parents do not come to the cricket stadium to watch him play for the nation due to nepotism allegations. The left-handed batter also revealed that the first time his sister saw him playing for the nation was in the year 2022.

“When I used to go out to dinner with my family, they would come up and call me parchi in front of my parents. I would be sitting at Nando’s with my family, and there would be young students quipping ‘look, the parchi is sitting there’. That was when I would feel the worst,” said Imam, while referring to the first three years of his international career,” Imam-ul-Haq said.

Imam’s parents have never watched him play live because he doesn’t want them to hear parchi chants in the stadium. pic.twitter.com/MkyG4V0zfL — Cricket & Stuff (@cricketandstuff) August 20, 2023

“My parents want to watch me play, but they have not seen me play at a venue even once. Even I don’t want them to. I don’t want my mother hear someone utter parchi when I am fielding on the boundary. All this is normal to me. Whenever I am dismissed cheaply, they will not look at what I have achieved in my past but simply utter parchi. I do not want my family to be exposed to that,” the 27-year-old added.

“The first time my sister watched me play was in 2022, when both West Indies (ODIs) and England (a Test match) played at Multan. By then I was a senior member of the side. The fact that my family could not attend the matches was a mental torture for me,” the Pakistan opener said.

On a pitch where Pakistan managed just 201 runs, Imam-ul-Haq outscored Afghanistan’s entire batting lineup 😮 More stats 👉 https://t.co/53D3ZMBsz0 #AFGvPAK pic.twitter.com/bAbSAOhhh7 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) August 23, 2023

The Pakistan opener is currently playing the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan. The left-handed batter scored 61 runs off 94 balls as Men in Green outclassed Afghanistan by 142 runs in the first match.

