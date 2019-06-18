ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Pakistan may have ended up on the wrong side against a dominant Indian cricket team, but pacer Hassan Ali’s response to an Indian fan is a treat. Pakistan team faced flak after their dismal show against India, and fans are not ready to forgive them. This is nothing rare in this part of the world where fans are extremely passionate about the game and treat their players as demi-gods. “Congratulations # TeamIndia for the splendid win and giving us a moment to celebrate and to feel proud to be an Indian. # IndianCricketTeam let’s capture the world cup now,” read the post by the Indian fan.

Congratulations #TeamIndia for the splendid win and giving us a moment to celebrate and to feel proud to be an Indian. #IndianCricketTeam let’s capture the world cup now #CWC19 — Mumtaz Khan (@Mumtaz_AajTak) June 16, 2019

Ali responded to it and his post read, “Hogi ap ki dua pori congratulation.”

Meanwhile, India maintained their unbeaten streak against Pakistan in World Cups intact by winning the seventh match. The Men in Blue also are unbeaten in the ongoing tournament after four games and look set to make the semis.

“If anyone thinks that I will go home, then it is their idiocy. If God forbid something unfortunate happens then I won’t be the only one going back home,” Pakistani media outlet, ‘thenews.com.pk’, quoted Sarfaraz as saying. “Forget the bad performance and uplift the team for the remaining four matches,” said Sarfaraz. Pakistan will next play South Africa on June 23 in London.

It would be an uphill task for the Men in Green to make it to the final four. Alls not lost, but it will take a herculean effort for them to make it.