India beat Pakistan in the Asia Cup opener in Dubai by five wickets and that victory would give them confidence ahead of the Super Four clash. Hardik Pandya, who was the star of the show for India, would be coming back into the side in all probability.

Meanwhile, Pakistan would be missing the services of Shahnawaz Dahani, who has been ruled out due to side strain and his participation in the tournament will depend on further scans.

In Pakistan’s 155-run thrashing of Hong Kong on Friday, Dahani had figures of 1/7 in two overs. In an earlier match against India in Group A held last Sunday, Dahani had hit 16 runs apart from figures of 0/29 in four overs.

The India-Pakistan game will be played in Dubai.