Pakistan Pacer Shahnawaz Dahani Gets Brutally Trolled After His Singing Video Goes Viral | WATCH

The video of Shahnawaz Dahani singing was shared on social media by his Pakistan teammate Hasan Ali.

Shahnawaz Dahani has played two ODIs and 11 T20Is for Pakistan. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Pakistan cricketers often remain in discussion regarding their professional life as well as personal life. Recently, pacer Shahnawaz Dahani was subject to social media trolling after one of his singing videos went viral. The video was shared by one of his Pakistan teammate Hasan Ali, where Dahani was seen singing ‘Jab Koi Baat Bigadh Jayeo from the Bollywood film Jurm.

However, while singing, Dahani failed to coordinate the music and his lyrics, after which the Pakistan started trolling him. The off-melody background music combined with Dahani’s amateur singing skills resulted in a short 29-second clip was probably posted for fun but his off-tune rendition of the cover song instigated some hilarious reactions from Twitter users, with many comparing his notes to that of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan.

As soon as the video was shared, fans are also put their reactions on this video. One user wrote, “Pakistan has got a new diamond after Chahat Ali”. While another user wrote “Mike isse le lo please”. Another user described Shahnawaz Dahani’s song as a wide ball. However, all kinds of such reactions are being seen.

Here are some of the tweets mentioned below:

Competition to chahat fateh ali khan? — Out of Context Pakistan (@Umairiology) August 2, 2023

Chaht ali ky baad Pakistan ko neya Hira mil gaya hy😂 — IMF 🇵🇰🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@imf_ik) August 2, 2023

Student graduated from chahat fateh Ali khan academy of singing 😂 — Ammar_Tweets (@Ammar_ky_tweets) August 2, 2023

Ly Atif Aslam: pic.twitter.com/u0Ydk135Cc — Muhammad Arslan Akbar 🇵🇰 (@itsarsalawan) August 2, 2023

Mic 🎤 le lo is sy please — Aqeel Uz Zaman (@aqeelxaman) August 2, 2023

Good try @ShahnawazDahani but stick to the cricket buddy. If you need any karaoke lasses so give me a 📞 😂😁 — Atiq-uz-Zaman (@Atiq160Test) August 2, 2023

Dahani, who recently played a key role in making Pakistan A team champions in Emerging Asia Cup 2023, has played two ODIs for senior Pakistan side and took just a wicket. In T20Is, Dahani made 11 appearances, taking eight wickets.

