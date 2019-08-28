Almost two months after Pakistan’s loss to India in the World Cup, Imran Khan seems he is yet to recover from it. Pakistan PM and former World Cup-winning captain Imran took a dig at Sarfaraz Ahmed for opting to bat first against India in the World Cup after winning the toss. This happened after Imran suggested Pakistan should bowl first and put the opposition under pressure with their bowling. Sarfaraz opted to bowl and things did not go as per plan as Rohit Sharma hit a brilliant 140 runs to help India post a massive total. India won the match eventually by 89 runs (DLS method). After the match, the Sarfaraz Ahmed led side faced a lot of criticism.

Recently, in an event, Imran picked up the issue and said that one should not fear loss. “The fear of losing makes you have a completely different strategy, negative and defensive. Like recently in the World Cup our captain did; after winning the toss, you choose to bat, not put the other team in to bat. This is all about mindset”.

“We will bowl first. It has been raining in Old Trafford from the last three days so conditions are good for bowling. I think, it is a good option to play two spinners against India. We have quality spinners and we have backed them today. India Pakistan is a big match. We are not thinking about 6-0. We are just focusing on this match and we want to play our best game. We are not thinking about the result,” Sarfaraz said after winning toss and opting to bowl vs India.