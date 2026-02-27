Pakistan’s qualification chances for T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals: All scenarios ahead of England vs New Zealand clash EXPLAINED

Home

There are massive twists and turns in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The co-hosts of the tournament, Team India, defeated Zimbabwe by 72 runs in the Super 8 game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Do-or-Die situation for Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026

However, there is a do-or-die situation for their arch-rivals Pakistan, in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8, as on Friday, England and New Zealand will play their final match of the Super 8. This match will be important for New Zealand, they are in the second position of Group 2 with 3 points and will eye on the first position to surpass England.

Pakistan will face Sri Lanka on March 28 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Balagolla

This match is crucial for Pakistan because their qualification chances totally depending on the result of the match, which will be played on March 27 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The Pakistan team are still looking for their maiden victory in the Super 8 matches. Salman Agha’s side are only left with one game, which will be against the co-hosts Sri Lanka on Saturday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Balagolla.

Pakistan’s qualification scenarios for the semi-finals

Speaking about the possibilities of the Pakistan team qualify for the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals, if Harry Brook’s England defeat New Zealand and Pakistan thrashes Sri Lanka in their upcoming game, both teams will end with 3 points in Group 2. After that, the only option to move forward for the knockout game will be Net Run Rate. From both sides, whoever will have the best NRR will qualify for the semi-finals. Pakistan will hope that the Blackcaps (New Zealand) lose by a big margin against England and then they beat Sri Lanka by a big margin.

Elimination chances for Pakistan

Let’s also discuss the other side of the coin. If New Zealand defeat England, Pakistan will be automatically eliminate from the tournament and if the England vs New Zealand game washed out, then the result will be the same for Pakistan. They have to pack their bags and go home even if they win against Sri Lanka. Salman Agha’s side qualification is depended on England’s hand.

Pakistan’s performance in T20 World Cup 2026

Speaking about their performance in the T20 World Cup 2026, in the Group A points table, they played four matches and won three. The one defeat came against their arch-rivals India by 61 runs. In the Super 8 matches, Pakistan played 2 matches, one match against New Zealand was washed out and in the second against England, they got defeated by 2 wickets.

