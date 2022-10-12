Christchurch, 11 October 2022: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed on Tuesday that premium pacer, Shaheen Afridi will join the Pakistan side ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Brisbane, Australia as per the schedule this coming Saturday, 15th October after completing his entire rehabilitation programme under the guidance of the PCB Medical Advisory Committee at the Crystal Palace Football Club.Also Read - WATCH: Virat Kohli Shows Off Weightlifting Skills in Gym, Video Goes VIRAL

Afridi was suffering from a ligament injury since the Test series against Sri Lanka but now the 22-year old speedster is available for selection for the upcoming October 17-19 warm-up matches against England and Afghanistan respectively.

"I am super excited at the prospects of re-joining the national side for the T20 World Cup and playing my part in our Australia campaign. It has been a difficult period for me to be miles away from the game and the team I love the most, and not be part of some gruelling and exciting matches", Afridi told.

“I have been bowling six to eight overs trouble-free for the past 10 days with full run-up and pace. While I have enjoyed bowling and batting in the nets, nothing can replace the feel of the match environment and I can’t wait to be in that setting”, he added,

“It has been a rigorous and challenging rehabilitation programme, but I have thoroughly enjoyed it. To be honest, I am feeling fitter than ever before and can’t wait to wear the playing kit and fire a few thunderbolts.”

“I want to thank the PCB Medical Advisory Committee as well as the Crystal Palace F.C. for allowing me to use their outstanding facilities and looking after me so well during the rehabilitation programme”, he further added.