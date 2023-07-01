Home

Pakistan Security Delegation To Visit India For Venue Inspection Ahead Of ICC World Cup 2023

The Pakistan team are scheduled to play their ICC ODI World Cup 2023 games in Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

The Narendra Modi Stadium is slated to host India vs Pakistan game on October 15. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Pakistan will be sending a security delegation to India to inspect the venues the Men in Green will be playing during the mega event from October 5 to November 19.

Pakistan will be playing in Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Ahmedabad. The much-awaited India-Pakistan clash will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15.

Based on a HT report, the Pakistan government in co-ordination with the foreign and interior ministry will be deciding the the security delegation’s date of visit to India after the appointment of new Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman.

“The security delegation will go with representation from the PCB to inspect the venues where Pakistan will play and also the security and other arrangements made for them in the World Cup,” a source was quoted as saying by the national newspaper.

“Before any tour to India it is standard practice for the cricket board to seek permission from the government which normally sends a delegation to India,” the source said. “The delegation will interact with the officials there and discuss and inspect with them the security and other arrangements for our players, officials, fans and media, who will go for the tournament.”

Following the inspection, if at all the delegation feels that any of the Pakistan’s designated match venues need to be shifted, it will be mentioned in the final report to ICC and BCCI. “The PCB will share the report with the ICC and BCCI if the delegation has any concerns,” he added.

Although the ICC World Cup 2023 schedule has been announced last month, Pakistan’s participation in the tournament will only be possible after the government approves. “This is not unusual and it is standard procedure for all tours to India.

“Even in other sports the respective national federations have to get clearance from the government to send their teams to India for any competition,” he said. The Pakistan men’s hockey team are awaiting clearance from the goverment for the Asian Champions Trophy to be played in Chennai in August.

Recently, the Pakistan men’s football team was given last minute NOC to compete at the ongoing SAFF Championship in Bengaluru. Pakistan were shown the exit door in the round-robin stage.

