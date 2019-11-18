Pakistan Senator Faisal Javed Khan is making headlines for his recent comments on the ongoing second edition of the T10 League in Abu Dhabi. On Sunday, in a social media post, the Senator called the T10 League as ‘ India Owned.’
He felt it is a private league owned by the Indian businessmen where discouraged players from Pakistan get a chance to take part in the event. This is also the first comment from a Pakistani government official since the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) abruptly cancelled no-objection certificates granted to the players from Pakistan for the league.
“All Pakistani stars and individuals have been removed from Indian projects. Our local players should not take part in this league. We should respect sentiments of people of our country as together we stand with Kashmir,” Faisal wrote in his tweet.
The tweet has not gone down well with fans who reacted:
The Pakistan national side is in Australia where they will play a two-match Test series starting November 21 in Gabba, Brisbane. Earlier, they lost 2-0 to Australia in the T20Is.