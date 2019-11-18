Pakistan Senator Faisal Javed Khan is making headlines for his recent comments on the ongoing second edition of the T10 League in Abu Dhabi. On Sunday, in a social media post, the Senator called the T10 League as ‘ India Owned.’

He felt it is a private league owned by the Indian businessmen where discouraged players from Pakistan get a chance to take part in the event. This is also the first comment from a Pakistani government official since the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) abruptly cancelled no-objection certificates granted to the players from Pakistan for the league.

“All Pakistani stars and individuals have been removed from Indian projects. Our local players should not take part in this league. We should respect sentiments of people of our country as together we stand with Kashmir,” Faisal wrote in his tweet.

T10 is a private league – teams owned & chaired by Indian business men. All Pakistani stars & individuals ve bn removed from Indian projects. Our local players shld not take part in this league! We shld respect sentiments of people of our country as together we stand with Kashmir — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) November 17, 2019

The tweet has not gone down well with fans who reacted:

What about the Caribbean Premier League and South African League where Pakistani cricketers r allowed to participate? Indians have not only shares but the teams are also owned by them. Shahrukh Khan owns a team in Caribbean League. Plz try to concentrate on putting PCB in order. — Mirza Iqbal Baig (@mirzaiqbal80) November 17, 2019

Alright then pls check the broadcast rights and also PSL team (s) staff and other matters….

“Sports shouldn’t be politicised” we often say 😊😊 — Asif Khan (@mak_asif) November 17, 2019

Yes lets combine sports & politics…lets take away the only joy our nation has.

Lets not give our youngsters the chance to experience a dressing room with international players, learn from them & get to the top with Pakistan. From a PTI & @ImranKhanPTI supporter. — Choudhry_Emad (@ChoudhryEmad) November 17, 2019

Instead of advocating cricket between two countries why are you advocating its reverse.

World needs Cricket between India and Pakistan. Infact, Cricket needs. — XA SA (@INDIAN0131) November 17, 2019

The Pakistan national side is in Australia where they will play a two-match Test series starting November 21 in Gabba, Brisbane. Earlier, they lost 2-0 to Australia in the T20Is.