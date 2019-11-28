With an aim to strengthen their bowling attack for the Pink Ball Test, Pakistan are set to recall fast bowler Mohammad Abbas on Thursday for the second Test against Australia at Adelaide Oval.

Imam-ul-Haq has got the nod to open the innings alongside Shan Masood which means that captain Azhar Ali will add some stability down the order where he will bat at No. 3. Hasris Sohail has been dropped.

Abbas, who was a surprise omission in Brisbane for the first Test, has pocketed 66 wickets at just 18.86 in his 14 Tests. “Definitely there will be some changes,” Azhar said of the team line-up, which will be announced on Friday.

Asked if Abbas would be one of those changes, he replied: “Yes.”

“He’s (Abbas) done well in Test matches, he can definitely bring a lot of control and he has worked a lot since the last Test match on his rhythm and he is feeling better. Obviously, a bowler of his class, you feel he has something to offer,” he said.

Azhar did not reveal who will Abbas replace, but Imran Khan has been a disappointment and in all certainty, could lose his place. Naseem Shah, 16, could also be rested with Pakistan keen to manage the workload of the teenager, whose mother died recently.

Pakistan were crushed by an innings and five runs in the first Test and they desperately need their bowlers to perform in Adelaide.

Azhar acknowledged Pakistan have long laboured in Australia, with their inability to bowl the opposition out twice their biggest problem.

“A lot of our tours to Australia we have struggled to pick up wickets. We have to control the rate, bowl in good areas for a long time,” he said.

“Wickets in Australia, a lot of people say it is bounce, it is pace. But equally it is good for batting as well, so if you can’t bowl well for a long period of time, you can’t put teams under pressure.”

He added: “If we want to pick up 20 wickets we have to execute our plan perfectly.”