Pakistan Speedster Haris Rauf Reveals Crazy Diet Plan, Consumes 24 Eggs a Day

New Delhi: Pakistan international Haris Rauf has revealed his crazy diet plan which has even left the TV anchor is shock. In a recent interview on Pakistan’s Geo News show ‘Hasna Mana Hai’, Rauf expressed his love for eggs.

“I eat 24 eggs a day. Aquib Javed had given me the diet plan: 8 eggs for breakfast, 8 for lunch and 8 for dinner. When I had gone to the cricket academy for the first time, the room had crates of egg piled up. I felt as if I had come to some poultry farm,” he told

“I was 72 kgs then and Aquib bhai told me I need to be around 82-83 kgs, ideal for my height. I am now 82 kgs,” he added.

Rauf also talked about former India coach Ravi Shastri. He told how Shastri reminded him of being a net bowler and how he made his way to the top.

“Aksar unse (Ravi Shastri) mulakat hoti hai, wo kehte hai ‘yaar ek net bowler jaise tum hamare paas aye they…aur jis tarah tum world me bowling kar rahey ho tumhara ek naam hai. Jab hum tumko dekhte hai to hume kafi khushi milti hai’. To unhe sara pata hai jaise Virat bhai bhi kafi appreciate karte hai ki ek time tum net bowler bhi they. (Whenever I meet Shastri, he always reminds me how I was a net bowler once and now you have made a name and earned fame. So, he knows where I came from and he is happy to see me),” said Rauf.