New Delhi: Pakistan's premium pacer Shaheen Afridi has been ruled out of the entire Asia Cup and England Series due to a knee injury, the PCB said in a statement on Saturday.

Afridi has suffered a right knee ligament injury during the 1st Test against Sri Lanka last month and since then he didn't take the field.

"I have spoken with Shaheen and he is understandably upset with the news, but he is a brave young man who has vowed to come back strongly to serve his country and team. Although he has made progress during his rehabilitation in Rotterdam, it is now clear he will require more time and is likely to return to competitive cricket in October," PCB Chief Medical Officer Dr Najeebullah Soomro said.