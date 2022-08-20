“PCB’s Sports & Exercise Medicine Department will be working closely with the player over the coming weeks to ensure his safe return to competitive cricket,” the Medical Officer added.
India will also be without their very own premium fast bowler in Jasprit Bumrah, who is also ruled out due to injury.
As per PCB, Afridi is expected to return to action in the T20I tri-series in New Zealand.
The 22-year old left-arm pacer is currently with the Pakistan team in the Netherlands as part of the rehabilitation programme. He has been taken care by the trainer and team physiotherapist and has been advised to take rest for at least 4-6 weeks after the scans and reports.
Pakistan will open their Asia Cup campaign against India on 28th August at Dubai International Stadium.