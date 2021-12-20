Delhi: In a shocking development, Pakistan’s ace leg-spinner Yasir Shah has been named in a case concerning the alleged rape of a 14-year-old minor girl, a report in Pakistan’s leading news portal DAWN.com said. On the complaint of a woman, an FIR (first information report) has been lodged against Yasir on December 19 at Islamabad’s Shalimar police station. It states that Yasir and his friend Farhan were allegedly involved in aiding a rape and harassment of a 14-year old girl.Also Read - Ashes 2021 2nd Test: Joe Root Lauds Jos Buttler's Defiance in Adelaide, Wants England Bowlers to Be Braver And Rectify Mistakes

In the FIR, the girl said that Yasir Shah's friend, Farhan, had allegedly raped her at gunpoint, filmed her ordeal, and harassed her. The case was registered against Yasir and, according to the complainant, the cricketer's friend, Farhan, under sections 292-B and 292-C (child pornography) as well as 376 (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

"When I approached Yasir Shah on WhatsApp and told him about the incident, he made fun of me and said that he likes underage girls," the complainant alleged in the FIR, the report said.

The girl further alleged that the Test cricketer had warned her of “dire consequences” if she approached the authorities over the incident.

“Yasir Shah said that he was a very influential person and that he knew a high-ranking official. Yasir Shah and Farhan rape underage girls and make videos,” she alleged, as per the report.

The complainant added that Yasir offered the girl to “buy her a flat and bear all of her expenses for the next 18 years” after she approached the police.

PCB Keeps Comments ‘Reserved’

Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board refused to comment on the allegations against Yasir. PCB said: “We have noted that some allegations have been levelled against one of our Centrally Contracted players. The PCB is presently gathering information and will only offer a comment when in possession of the complete facts”

Islamabad Police on FIR registered against Yasir’s rape allegations? “FIR of the incident is registered in Shalimar police station. The case is under investigation considering all aspects. The case will be settled soon in the light of forensic facts.”

Making his debut in 2014, Yasir Shah has so far taken 235 wickets in 46 Tests at an average of 31.08. He also has a Test century to his name, which came against Australia in December 2019.