Pakistan Star Accuses Ramiz Raja Of Ill-Treatment, Says ‘Messaged Ramiz Bhai 4-5 Times, He Never Texted Back’

Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz last played for the country in 2020 in a T20I against New Zealand in Hamilton.

Ramiz Raja was sacked as PCB chairman after 0-3 loss against England in Tests. (Image: Twitter)

Karachi: Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz has revealed how he was ill-treated by former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja during his tenure at the cricket board despite reaching out to him ‘4-5 times’ stating ‘he never texted back’.

Cricket in Pakistan saw a major haul after the Ramiz Raja-led panel was sacked following their 0-3 drubbing at the hands of England in the Test series recently. Najam Sethi took over as chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board with former captain Shahid Afridi taking over as interim chief selector.

“I was talking to one of the board members and he said he was happy that Ramiz bhai was going. So, the people who worked under you (Raja) were not happy with you,” Riaz was quoted as saying to Samaa TV as he opened up on his struggle.

“I had messaged Ramiz bhai 4-5 times during his tenure, I said I’m waiting for your message and your call. He didn’t reply me back. Why? I’m a present cricketer, I didn’t take retirement,” added the pacer, who last played for Pakistan in 2020 against New Zealand in a T20I.