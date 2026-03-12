Home

Pakistan star Mohammad Rizwan’s comment on Team India sparks controversy, says ‘I don’t…’

Mohammad Rizwan's comment on Team India sparks controversy. Take a look and read the full story.

Mohammad Rizwan's controversial comment on Team India

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is finally finished, where the co-hosts of the tournament. The Indian team won the tournament as they defeated New Zealand in the final by 96 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Pakistan’s early elimination from the T20 World Cup 2026

However, their arch-rivals, the Pakistan team, got brutally thrashed and humiliated in the tournament. They played their last match against the co-hosts of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Sri Lanka, who faced defeat against them. Despite winning the match, it couldn’t help them to qualify for the knockout games of the tournament.

While defending the target, they needed to stop the Sri Lanka team on the score of 148, which they failed to do and lost the chances to qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament.

Mohammad Rizwan spark controversy with remark on Team India

Star Pakistan cricketer and one of the finest batters of all time, Mohammad Rizwan, who is known for his incredible batting performances. Rizwan called a new controversy for him.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

During an earlier nets session chat with a reporter, Mohammad Rizwan was asked about India’s massive 250-plus total in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against England. To that he replied, “Sorry, I don’t watch their matches.”

This controversial comment invited the biggest controversy for Mohammad Rizwan and Pakistan’s team as well.

Pakistan’s poor batting performance against Bangladesh in the first ODI match

Speaking about their match against Bangladesh, Bangladesh won the toss and invited Pakistan to bat first. Which came as a savior for them as the Pakistan team bowled out for just 114 runs in just 30.4 overs. Not only this, they registered their lowest ODI total against Bangladesh.

Nahid Rana shines with the ball against Pakistan

Bangladesh star pacer Nahid Rana performed brilliantly for his team as he destroyed Pakistan’s batting line-up and took five wickets and conceded only 24 runs. This great performance from him led him to his first five-wicket haul in ODIs.

Bangladesh seal the first match of the ODI series by 8 wickets

Speaking about their batting performance, Bangladesh easily chased the target of 115 runs in just 15.1 overs as they lost two wickets only. They have taken a lead over Pakistan and in a series over 1-0.

