Pakistan Strongest Predicted Playing XI For Asia Cup Match 1 vs Nepal at Multan

Pakistan host Nepal in the opening game of the Asia Cup at Multan.

Pakistan's New Jersey For Asia Cup. (PIC- PCB MEDIA)

Multan: Pakistan would be title contenders at the Asia Cup 2023 where they start their campaign against Nepal at Multan on Wednesday. While the first game looks like a walk in the park for the Babar Azam-led side, they know they would have to face India next and that will not be an easy fixture.

Pakistan have shown good form across all formats this year. After losing the ODI series to New Zealand in January, they won an ODI series against the same team during April and May. They also recently beat Afghanistan 3-0 in Sri Lanka which propelled them to the top of the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings. The Babar Azam-led side seems to have the right mix of players in each department.

Pakistan Strongest XI

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Pakistan squad

Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve).

