Pakistan Super League Final 2020 LIVE Streaming Details

In the final of the Pakistan Super League 2020, Karachi Kings will face Lahore Qalandars tonight. The season was halted in March following the completion of the league stage due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, Pakistan Cricket Board managed to find a window in Mid-November to resume the event and conduct the playoffs. Four teams made thus far including table-toppers Multan Sultans, Kings, Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi. Also Read - KAR vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Super League 2020 Final: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars T20 Match at National Stadium 8:30 PM IST November 17 Tuesday

Sultans, severely depleted due to the absence of several first-choice cricketers, paid the price as they lost both their matches. In the qualifier they were bested by Kings while in the second Eliminator, they lost to Qalandars. Also Read - PSL 2020: Mohammad Hafeez on Dealing With Criticism, Says Questions Over My Age Spurred me to Become a Better Player

With neither Lahore nor Kings winning the trophy before, this season will see a new champions being crowned. For Kings the win will be highly emotional as they dedicated their playoff win to late coach Dean Jones who died earlier this year in Mumbai. Lahore have finished at the bottom of the tables in previous editions, so they have a chance to finally succeed at this level. Also Read - PSL 2020 Playoffs: Haris Rauf Apologises to Shahid Afridi After Dismissing Him For a Golden Duck | Watch Video

On TV: Not Available in India

Live Streaming: Pakistan Super League’s Official Account on YouTube and Eurosport.

PSL 2020 Playoffs And Final Schedule

What: PSL 2020 Final

When: November 17, 2020

Where: National Stadium, Karachi

Toss Time: 8:00 pm IST

Start Time: 8:30 pm IST

Full Squads

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Alex Hales, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim (captain), Chadwick Walton (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Wayne Parnell, Mohammad Amir, Waqas Maqsood, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Rizwan, Cameron Delport, Awais Zia, Umaid Asif, Aamer Yamin, Usama Mir, Umer Khan

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Tamim Iqbal, Sohail Akhtar (captain), Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), Samit Patel, David Wiese, Muhammad Faizan, Dilbar Hussain, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Dane Vilas, Jaahid Ali, Usman Shinwari, Agha Salman, Abid Ali, Maaz Khan, Raja Farzan