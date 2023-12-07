Home

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 Player Draft: List Of Retained Players, Date, Venue, Format

The ninth season of Pakistan Super League is likely to be held in February and March next year.

PSL 2024 Player Draft

Lahore: While the Pakistan cricket team grinds in Australia, the country gears up for Pakistan Super League (PSL) Player Draft 2024 which is scheduled to take place on December 13 at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. A total of 485 international players from 22 nations have registered for the PSL Player Draft 2024. 46 players are in the Platinum category while 76 players have signed up in the Diamond category.

England (158) have maximum representations in the PSL Player Draft 2024 followed by West Indies (58), Sri Lanka (40), Afghanistan (36), South Africa (30), Bangladesh (21), New Zealand (18), Australia (16), Zimbabwe (11) and Ireland (9). Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators have appointed former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson as the head coach of the side. Watson replaces Moin Khan, who has been elevated to the role of Team Director.

What Is a PSL Draft System?

Unlike in Indian Premier League (IPL), PSL uses a draft system from where the teams pick players across five categories, namely Platinum, Diamond, Gold, Silver, and Emerging. The PSL teams must have a minimum of four Pakistan and four overseas players and the squad size should range from 16 to 20 players.

What Is PSL 2024 Player Draft Order?

Quetta Gladiators – 1st pick

Karachi Kings – 2nd pick

Islamabad United – 3rd pick

Peshawar Zalmi – 4th pick

Multan Sultans – 5th pick

Lahore Qalandars – 6th pick

List of Retained Players Ahead Of PSL 2024 Player Draft

Lahore Qalandars: Rashid Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Harry Brook, Kamran Ghulam, Zaman Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese

Karachi Kings: Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Malik, Aamir Yamin, Mir Hamza, Sharjeel Khan, Qasim Akram.

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam, Salman Irshad, Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tim David, Abbas Afridi, and Ihsanullah.

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (Platinum). Asif Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, and Hasan Ali. Colin Munro and Paul Stirling.

Quetta Gladiators: Mohammad Nawaz, Umar Akmal, Will Smeed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy, Mohammad Hasnain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naveen ul Haq,

