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Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 begins today: Know full schedule, teams, squads, TV Timings, livestreaming details, venues

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 begins today: Know full schedule, teams, squads, TV Timings, livestreaming details, venues

Pakistan Super League 2026 will begin on Thursday and will be played in front of empty stadium in only two venues - Lahore and Karachi.

Pakistan Super League 2026 season is set to get underway in Lahore on Thursday. (Source: X)

Pakistan Super League 2026: The 11th season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 is set to get underway at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday, just a couple of days before neighbours begin IPL 2026 on Saturday. The PSL 2026 like the last year will run parallel to the IPL 2026 with the final set to take place on May 3.

However, this PSL 2026 will be played under the shadow of the Israel-Iran War playing out in West Asia and as a result the entire T20 league will be played in 2 venues – Lahore and Karachi. Apart from this, the tournament will also be played in empty stadium at both these venues.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) would have been hoping for a much more grander show with two new teams – Rawalpindi Pindiz and Hyderabad Kingsmen added to the league. But once again their plans have borne no fruit.

Like the 2025 edition, there has been steady outflow of cricketers from PSL to the IPL while some other foreign players have also pulled out of the tournament due to volatile security situation in the region.

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The PSL 2026 season will feature 44 games, which includes 40 Group Stage matches, three playoff matches and the final. The 8 teams are divided into groups of four where each side will play the three remaining teams twice and the four teams from the other group once.

In total, all the 8 franchises will be playing 10 games in the Group Stage. The top 4 teams will advance through to the Playoffs – similar to the Indian Premier Ledague. The top 2 teams play each other in a Playoff with the winner assured of a berth in the final. The 3rd and 4th-placed teams will play each other in Eliminator 1. The winner gets to play the loser from the Playoffs in Qualifier 2 to book a place in the final.

INTERNATIONAL BROADCASTER FOR PSL 2026 pic.twitter.com/FZw1EWSBJ7 — usman (@cricbyusman) March 24, 2026

PSL 2026 Squads

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Salman Irshad, Andries Gous, Devon Conway, Faheem Ashraf, Mehran Mumtaz, Max Bryant, Mark Chapman, Mir Hamza Sajjad, Sameer Minhas, Sameen Gul, Haider Ali, Richard Gleeson, Mohammad Hasnain, Dipendra Singh Airee, Mohammad Faiq, Salman Mirza, Nisar Ahmad, Shamar Joseph, Imad Wasim.

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Sufiyan Muqeem, Abdul Samad, Ali Raza, Aaron Hardie, Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Haris, Khalid Usman, Abdul Subhan, James Vince, Michael Bracewell, Kusal Mendis, Iftikhar Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Mirza Tahir Baig, Kashif Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Farhan Yousaf, Mohammad Basit, Shoriful Islam.

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (c), Abrar Ahmed, Hassan Nawaz, Usman Tariq, Shamyl Hussain, Rilee Rossouw, Jahandad Khan, Faisal Akram, Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Shehzad Gul, Sam Harper, Bevon Jacobs, Ben McDermott, Tom Curran, Jahanzaib Sultan, Alzarri Joseph, Ahsan Ali, Bismillah Khan.

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, Mohammad Naeem, Mustafizur Rahman, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, Fakhar Zaman, Ubaid Shah, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Farooq, Parvez Hossain Emon, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Tayyab Tahir, Rubin Hermann, Dunith Wellalage, Maaz Khan, Shahab Khan, Gudakesh Motie.

Multan Sultans: Ashton Turner (c), Steve Smith, Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Peter Siddle, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lachlan Shaw, Delano Potgieter, Josh Philippe, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Awais Zafar, Shan Masood, Mohammad Shehzad, Mohammad Ismail, Arshad Iqbal, Atizaz Habib Khan, Ahmed Daniyal, Salman Mirza, Saad Masood.

Karachi Kings: David Warner (c), Hassan Ali, Abbas Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Saad Baig, Moeen Ali, Azam Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Shahid Aziz, Mir Hamza, Adam Zampa, Mohammad Hamza Sohail, Aqib Ilyas, Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, Muhammad Waseem, Ihsanullah, Rizwan Ullah, Reeza Hendricks, Johnson Charles.

Rawalpindi Pindiz: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Naseem Shah, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings, Zaman Khan, Yasir Khan, Rishad Hossain, Mohammad Amir, Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Laurie Evans, Dian Forrester, Asif Afridi, Kamran Ghulam, Fawad Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan.

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Marnus Labuschagne (c), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Akif Javed, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Ali, Kusal Perera, Irfan Khan Niazi, Hassan Khan, Shayan Jahangir, Hammad Azam, Asif Mehmood, Hunain Shah, Riley Meredith, Sharjeel Khan, Rizwan Mehmood, Saad Ali, Tayyab Arif, Ahmed Hussain.

How can I watch PSL 2026 LIVE on TV in India?

The PSL 2026 season will not be available LIVE on TV in India.

How can I watch PSL 2026 live streaming in India?

The PSL 2026 is available for live streaming in these regions of the world…

Australia & New Zealand: ESPN, USA & Canada: Willow, Willow Sports, Willow by Cricbuzz, United Kingdom: ARY Digital, ARY Plus, Tapmad, Bangladesh: T Sports, Tapmad, Sri Lanka: Dialog Television,Nepal: Tapmad, MENA (Middle East & North Africa): Cricbuzz, also available on Cricbuzz TV via ELIFE, Switch TV, and StarPlay, Rest of the World: Tapmad

It is not clear if PSL 2026 season will be available in India.

PSL 2026 schedule

Date Teams Venue Time March 26 Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen Lahore Night March 27 Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Lahore Night March 28 Peshawar Zalmi vs Rawalpindiz Lahore Day March 28 Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Lahore Night March 29 Quetta Gladiators vs Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen Lahore Day March 29 Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Lahore Night March 31 Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Lahore Night April 1 Multan Sultans vs Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen Lahore Night April 2 Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Lahore Day April 2 Rawalpindiz vs Karachi Kings Lahore Night April 3 Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Lahore Night April 4 Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United Lahore Night April 5 Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Lahore Night April 6 Multan Sultans vs Rawalpindiz Lahore Night April 8 Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi Karachi Night April 9 Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Karachi Day April 9 Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Karachi Night April 10 Quetta Gladiators vs Rawalpindiz Karachi Night April 11 Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Karachi Day April 11 Karachi Kings vs Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen Karachi Night April 12 Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Karachi Night April 13 Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Karachi Night April 15 Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Karachi Night April 16 Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz Karachi Day April 16 Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Karachi Night April 17 Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Karachi Night April 18 Lahore Qalandars vs Rawalpindiz Karachi Night April 19 Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Karachi Day April 19 Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Karachi Night April 21 Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Lahore Day April 21 Rawalpindiz vs Multan Sultans Karachi Night April 22 Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Lahore Day April 22 Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen vs Multan Sultans Karachi Night April 23 Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United Karachi Day April 23 Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Lahore Night April 24 Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Karachi Night April 25 Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Lahore Day April 25 Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Lahore Night April 26 Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz Karachi Day April 26 Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Karachi Night April 28 Qualifier Karachi Night April 29 Eliminator 1 Lahore Night May 1 Eliminator 2 Lahore Night May 3 Final Lahore Night

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