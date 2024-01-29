Home

Pakistan Super League (PSL): Shamar Joseph Pens Deal With Peshawar Zalmi A Day After Gabba Heroics

West Indies pacer Shamar Joesph rattled the Australian batting with 7/68 in the second Test in Gabba, helping his team win a Test match on Australian soil after nearly 30 years.

Shamar Joseph celebrates after West Indies' win over Australia in Gabba.

New Delhi: A day after rattling Australia with a seven-wicket haul to script West Indies’ famous victory at the Gabba in the second Test, pacer Shamar Joseph signed for Peshawar Zalmi on Monday for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL). Joseph was picked in the Replacement Draft, but it is unclear whom he will be replacing. The upcoming edition of PSL begins on February 17.

Joseph came into limelight when he rattled the Australian batting line-up with his 7/68 in the pink ball Test match to help West Indies record their first win in the longest format on Australian soil for the first time since 1997. It was Joseph’s second Test in his career. He made his Test debut in the first game of the series which West Indies lost by 10 wickets. West Indies drew the series 1-1.

Besides Joseph, Peshawar Zalmi also drafted Waqar Salamkheil in the silver category as a replacement for Lungi Ngidi, who was not available for the whole season after being picked in the PSL Draft in December.

Fast bowler Khurram Shahzad will be partially available, with pacer Arshad Iqbal named as his replacement, in silver category. England’s Gus Atkinson is set to replace Noor Ahmed who will not be available to Peshawar Zalmi due to international commitments.

Meanwhile they have reserved their pick for the replacement of partially available Naveen-ul-Haq. In the third supplementary round, Luke Wood was bagged by Peshawar Zalmi. Earlier, Zalmi had expressed their dissatisfaction over the PSL 2024 schedule that got unveiled recently.

In a media statement, the franchise stated they were anticipating to host matches in the upcoming PSL. “Ideally, Peshawar was anticipating the opportunity to host the upcoming PSL matches. However, the current schedule has left the team’s management disheartened, as it falls short of their expectations,” Zalmi stated.

