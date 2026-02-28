Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal Qualification Scenario: Salman Ali Agha’s side have MASSIVE task against Sri Lanka

Home

Pakistan cricket team have to beat Sri Lanka by a huge margin in their Super 8 match of T20 World Cup 2026 to reach the semifinals.

Pakistan cricket team are praying for a big win over Sri Lanka in their Super 8 match of T20 World Cup 2026 in Pallekele. (Source: X)

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Pakistan cricket team have a small window of opportunity to reach the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals as they get ready to take on Sri Lanka in their Super 8 match at Pallekele International Stadium on Saturday. New Zealand ha a chance to shut out Pakistan and enter the semifinals on Friday but their four-wicket loss to England on Friday night means Pakistan still have an outside chance to the reach the last 4 stages.

New Zealand are currently on 3 points from 3 matches with a net run-rate of +1.390 while Pakistan only 1 point from 2 matches with a net run-rate of -0.461 after losing by two wickets to England and one game against the Black Caps getting washed out due to rain. However, Salman Ali Agha’s side have one match in hand in Super 8 as they take on co-hosts Sri Lanka, who are already out of the race to reach the semifinals.

How can Pakistan reach the semifinals of T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan first and foremost need to beat Sri Lanka in their last Super 8 match on Saturday to reach the tally of 3 points. But just winning against Sri Lanka will not be enough for Pakistan.

To overhaul New Zealand’s superior net run-rate, Pakistan will need to beat Dasun Shanaka’s side by more than 65 runs or chase down whatever target has been set for them inside 13 overs to achieve a better net run-rate to enter the last four stages.

It all boils down to this in Group 2 What are your predictions for tomorrow? ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup 2026 SUPER 8 | #SLvPAK | SAT, 28th FEB, 6 PM pic.twitter.com/Gbn4NrcqUr — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 27, 2026

Pakistan NRR scenario

If Pakistan reach X score Pakistan can go above NZ on NRR in X overs 141 13 overs 142 13.1 overs 143 13.2 overs 144 13.2 overs 145 13.3 overs 146 13.4 overs

Who will enter semifinal if Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match is washed out?

If the Super 8 match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is washed out due to rain in Pallekele on Saturday then it will be New Zealand who will progress to the semifinal. The ICC have no provision for Reserve Day for league matches and Super 8 games in T20 World Cup 2026.

If the game is abandoned on Saturday, then both teams will get 1 point each. It means Pakistan will end up with 2 points from 3 matches while New Zealand already have 3 points and they will join England in the semifinals.

Where will T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals take place?

If Pakistan reach the semifinals by defeating Sri Lanka with a big-enough margin then the semifinals are going to take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on March 4. They are likely to South Africa in the last four stages.

However, if Pakistan fail to reach the semifinals and New Zealand pip them to the position then then T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal will take place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

The second semifinal will take place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 5 with England waiting to face the winning of India vs West Indies match.

