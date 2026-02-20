Home

Sports

Pakistan to win T20 World Cup 2026: SHOCKING prediction made ahead of Super 8 stages due to THIS reason, one has Imran Khan connection…

Pakistan to win T20 World Cup 2026: SHOCKING prediction made ahead of Super 8 stages due to THIS reason, one has Imran Khan connection…

Pakistan cricket team will begin their campaign in the Super 8 stages of the T20 World Cup 2026 with a clash against New Zealand in Colombo on Saturday.

Pakistan cricket team are hoping to win their second T20 World Cup title after 2009. (Source: X)

T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan cricket team have book their berth in the Super 8 stages of the T20 World Cup 2026. According to the pre-tournament seedings by the ICC, Pakistan will be in Group 2 of the Super 8 stages with England, Sri Lanka and New Zealand for company. Defending champions and arch-rivals Team India are in Group 1 with South Africa, West Indies and Zimbabwe.

Salman Ali Agha’s side had book their place in the Super 8 with a 102-run win over Namibia in their final Group A league match earlier this week. With their path in the Super 8 now clear, fans on social media are making a viral prediction for a second T20 World Cup win after 2009. The reason for this is Australia’s early exit from the T20 World Cup 2026 in the league stages after losing to Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

Unless we remove political influence and personal agendas from Pakistan cricket, we cannot return to the team we once were. This is the darkest period in our cricketing history, and my heart bleeds for it. Incompetent individuals must be removed from office and from the team. — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) February 16, 2026

Let’s take a look at some of Pakistan’s performances in ICC tournament when Australia made an early exit…

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

1992 World Cup

Pakistan, under the captaincy of legendary all-rounder and former Prime Minister, won their maiden ODI World Cup title with a win over England in the 1992 final. However, co-hosts Australia failed to reach the semifinals stage in this ICC tournament.

Australians finished in 5th place in the Points Table – in the World Cup which was held in Round-robin format like the 2023 ODI World Cup where all teams faced off against each other in the league stages. The Aussies finished with 4 wins and 4 losses in 8 matches while Pakistan managed to squeeze in ahead of the them with 9 points after one of their matches against England was washed out due to rain.

Pakistan went on to clinch the title by beating New Zealand and England in the semifinals and final respectively.

2009 T20 World Cup

Pakistan’s one and only T20 World Cup title under the captaincy of Shahid Afridi came in 2009 edition which was held in the United Kingdom. Pakistan managed to defeat Sri Lanka in the 2009 T20 World Cup final.

In 2009 also, Australia bowed out from the league stages. They lost both of their Group C matches to finalists Sri Lanka and West Indies. So Pakistan’s title triumph once again coincided with Australia’s early exit.

2017 ICC Champions Trophy

Pakistan’s only win in the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017 under the captaincy of Sarfaraz Ahmed had come in United Kingdom as well. Pakistan famously hammered India by 180 runs in the final to clinch the title.

As a matter of coincidence, defending Champions Trophy winners Australia bowed out from the league stages and failed to reach the semifinals. Australia’s two games in Group A were washed out due to rain while England won the third one by 40 runs via DLS method in a rain-hit contest.

Here is Pakistan’s schedule in Super 8 stages of T20 World Cup 2026

Team Date Venue Time New Zealand February 21 R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 7pm England February 24 Pallekele International Stadium 7pm Sri Lanka February 28 Pallekele International Stadium 7pm

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.