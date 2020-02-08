Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan U19 vs New Zealand U19 3rd Place Playoff – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match PK-U19 vs NZ-U19, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 in Benoni: In the 3rd place Playoff in the ongoing ICC Under 19 World Cup 2020, Pakistan Under 19 team will take on New Zealand U19 at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Saturday. After losing out their respective semifinal clashes, both Pakistan and New Zealand would be eager to finish of the tournament on a high with a victory. New Zealand colts have lost to Bangladesh colts in the sem-final. Despite the loss to Bangladesh, the New Zealand side wear a pretty balanced look. The strong batting line up that comprises of Nicholas Lidstone, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall and Fergus Lellman will be an advantage against Pakistan. Meanwhile, their bowling also looks quite stable as their bowlers have done really well.

Pakistan Under 19 team was knocked out by their arch-rivals India in the semifinals. Abbas Afridi is their leading wicket-taker in Under-19 World Cup with nine wickets in his five outings. The Men in Green will surely bank on his form going into the crucial game against New Zealand Under-19. Haider Ali and Rohail Nazir’s batting will also play a major role in the outcome.

TOSS – The toss between Pakistan U19 and New Zealand U19 will take place at 1 PM (IST).

Time: 1.30 PM IST.

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Mohammad Haris, Rohail Nazir

Batters – Rhys Mariu (C), Fergus Lellman, Haider Ali (VC)

All-Rounders- Jesse Tashkoff, Qasim Akram, Adithya Ashok

Bowlers – Abbas Afridi, Tahir Hussain, Kristian Clarke

PK-U19 vs NZ-U19 Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan U19: Haider Ali, Muhammad Huraira, Rohail Nazir (C/wk), Fahad Munir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Tahir Hussain, Aamir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan/Arish Ali Khan.

New Zealand U19: Rhys Mariu, Ollie White, Fergus Lellman, Nicholas Lidstone, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Jesse Tashkoff (C), Quinn Sunde (wk), Adithya Ashok, David Hancock, Kristian Clarke, Joe Field

PK-U19 vs NZ-U19 SQUADS

Pakistan U19: Haider Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Fahad Munir, Rohail Nazir (wk/C), Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Tahir Hussain, Aamir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan, Arish Ali Khan, Muhammad Shehzad, Abdul Bangalzai, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

New Zealand U19: Rhys Mariu, Ollie White, Fergus Lellman, Nicholas Lidstone, Jesse Tashkoff (C), Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Quinn Sunde (wk), Kristian Clarke, Joey Field, Adithya Ashok, David Hancock, Hayden Dickson, Simon Keene, William ORourke, Ben Pomare.

