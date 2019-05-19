World Cup 2019: Days ahead of the World Cup, the Pakistan WC kit has been revealed by a TV channel in Pakistan. It looks nothing unusual, in fact, it looks more like the earlier version and fans are upset about it. It is low-key and the shade is also rather ordinary. Some fans took to social media platforms to show their hatred towards the kit and some also gave examples of better jerseys used by Pakistan in the past. The Men in Green are not having a good run in the UK, they have lost four games on-the-trot against hosts England. The Sarfraz Ahmed-led team will now look to win the last ODI and avoid an embarrassing whitewash.
Here is the Pakistan jersey:
Here is how fans reacted:
Meanwhile, Pakistan plays their tournament opener against the Windies on Day 2 of the World Cup. The World Cup begins on May 30.