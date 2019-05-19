World Cup 2019: Days ahead of the World Cup, the Pakistan WC kit has been revealed by a TV channel in Pakistan. It looks nothing unusual, in fact, it looks more like the earlier version and fans are upset about it. It is low-key and the shade is also rather ordinary. Some fans took to social media platforms to show their hatred towards the kit and some also gave examples of better jerseys used by Pakistan in the past. The Men in Green are not having a good run in the UK, they have lost four games on-the-trot against hosts England. The Sarfraz Ahmed-led team will now look to win the last ODI and avoid an embarrassing whitewash.

Here is the Pakistan jersey:

According to tv reports this is Pakistan’s shirt for the World Cup #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/ahpVkl9fOp — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) May 18, 2019

Here is how fans reacted:

That looks very old fashioned design — Ehtesham Haider (@The_LegendReign) May 18, 2019

This looks horrible. The people who make the concept kits have much better choices — 50shadesofbeige (@49SHADESOFBROWN) May 18, 2019

Not up to expectations! — Rehaan Khan (@MrRehaanKhan) May 18, 2019

This is no Addidas or New Balance, it’s made by some local firm so we should not expect much from them. — Waseem Tahir (@iamWaseemTahir) May 18, 2019

No creativity-usual — Aariz Sardar (@AarizSardar) May 18, 2019

Very bad. — Abdul Rehman Sahi (@ARehmanSahi) May 18, 2019

It could have been a better green. — Idwa Ahsan (@IdwaAhsan) May 18, 2019

Looks like a training kit — Excalibur (@MCMLXIV) May 18, 2019

Fazool — Waseem Roy (@WR_281) May 18, 2019

More humiliation is awaiting during match against india — Wasim (@wazssssssz) May 18, 2019

Not a fan personally bro, the Green is too dark. The kit looks like it was designed on Microsoft paint. I see a lot of players wearing Adidas, surely they could design a kit which would look slick. I could personally do a better job. — 50shadesofbeige (@49SHADESOFBROWN) May 18, 2019

Meanwhile, Pakistan plays their tournament opener against the Windies on Day 2 of the World Cup. The World Cup begins on May 30.