Pakistan Upset With Sri Lanka, Decline To Play ODI Series After SLC Offers To Host Asia Cup 2023: Source

Sri Lanka Cricket has proposed Pakistan to play an ODI series following their two-Test series in July as a part of former World Cup qualifiers preparations.

PCB chief Najam Sethi and Sri Lanka Cricket. (Image: Twitter)

Karachi: Upset at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) expressing its desire to host the entire Asia Cup 2023, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has declined to play an ODI bilateral series in the island nation.

Based on a PTI report, the relations between PCB and SLC have turned bitter after the latter proposed to to host the entire Asia Cup 2023 instead of going by Pakistan’s ‘Hybrid Model’. According to the ‘Hybrid Model’ Pakistan would host four Asia Cup 2023 games and the rest at a neutral venue.

“An example of the increasingly strained relations between the two boards emerged after the PCB turned down a proposal by the Lankans to play a few One-Day International matches next month in Sri Lanka,” a PCB source was quoted as saying to PTI.

The Men in Green are scheduled to travel to Sri Lanka in July for a two Test series as a part of next World Test Championship cycle. Sri Lanka, who will be playing the World Cup Qualifiers, apparently suggested they would also like to play few ODIs as a part of preparation before the qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe.

However, according to the PCB source, the PCB has turned down SLC’s offer after initially giving green light to the proposal. “It is a clear indication that the PCB is not happy with the Sri Lankan board stepping in to offer to host the Asia Cup in September when it is Pakistan’s turn to host the regional event at home,” the source said.

It is also understood that the the PCB chief Najam Sethi is unhappy with Bangladesh Cricket Board and Afghanistan Cricket Boards over their stands in the Asia Cup 2023 issue.

“Sethi expected Sri Lanka with whom Pakistan has long had friendly relations, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to convince the Indian Cricket Board and other Asian Cricket Council board members to go with the proposal put by Sethi and at least play three to four games in Pakistan of the Asia Cup before moving the tournament elsewhere.”

“He is disappointed at the way things have panned out in recent days specially when some of these board heads went to India for the IPL final and met with the BCCi secretary Jay Shah,” the source added.

Meanwhile, there has been no official conformation from the PCB over reports of BCCI secretary Jay Shah rejecting Sethi’s Hybrid Model proposal. If BCCI doesn’t change it’s stand on the Asia Cup 2023, the PCB is likely to take some strong decisions regarding the World Cup later this year which India is hosting.

