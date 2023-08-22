Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates | Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: Check Time, Live Streaming DEETS
live

LIVE Updates | Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: Check Time, Live Streaming DEETS

Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st ODI - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Match starts at 3 PM IST at Hambantota. Check LIVE streaming Deets.

Updated: August 22, 2023 9:13 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Afghanistan vs Pakistan, Afghanistan vs Pakistan schedule, Afghanistan vs Pakistan squads, Afghanistan vs Pakistan playing XI, Afghanistan vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE, Afghanistan vs Pakistan LIVE CRICKET SCORE, Afghanistan vs Pakistan live streaming, Afghanistan vs Pakistan live cricket streaming, Afg vs Pak 1st ODI, Afg vs Pak 1st ODI schedule, Afg vs Pak 1st ODI live cricket score, Afg vs Pak 1st ODI live updates, Afg vs Pak 1st ODI live score, Cricket News
Afg vs Pak

LIVE Updates | Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st ODI

Pakistan are set to face off against Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series in Hambantota. The series will serve as a mock test for Asian teams ahead of the Asia Cup. Pakistan come into the series having thrashed New Zealand in their last ODI series. Afghanistan, on the other hand, handed Bangladesh a 2-1 defeat. All in all, ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup – both teams will look to get into the groove. If Pakistan whitewash Afghanistan, they become the number 1 ranked ODI team in the world.

Also Read:

Trending Now

Live Updates

  • 9:13 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: “Tayyab Tahir had a good Asia Cup and he performed well here in Sri Lanka and everyone saw how Saud played Tests here. I am especially impressed by how Saud has transformed into a modern-day batter in such a quick time,” Babar Azam said.

  • 9:12 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: How many runs will the world No. 1 batter Babar Azam score today? Will he hit a century at Hambantota.

  • 8:56 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: Both teams will use the three games to prepare well for the upcoming Asia Cup and the ODI WC.

  • 8:55 AM IST

  • 8:55 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: You can live stream the match on FanCode. Also, stay hooked to this space for all the latest from Hambantota. The best part is that there are no chances of rain.

  • 8:12 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf and Saud Shakeel have been added to the squad. All these players would look to do well and cement a spot for themselves in the side for the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup.

  • 7:46 AM IST

    AFG Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmant Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem

  • 7:33 AM IST

    Pak Probable XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Saud Shakeel/Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz/Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

  • 7:31 AM IST

  • 7:31 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: Eyes would be on Babar as he has been in ominous touch with the bat lately. And with a massive season coming up, he could be the game changer for his side.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.