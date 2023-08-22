Top Recommended Stories

live

1st ODI: Rauf’s Fifer Routs Afg – AS IT HAPPENED

Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st ODI - Highlights, Commentary: Pak vs Afg, 1st ODI: Rauf's Fifer Humbles Afg - AS IT HAPPENED. Check LIVE streaming Deets.

Updated: August 22, 2023 9:26 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Pak vs Afg, 1st ODI

Highlights | Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st ODI

Pakistan are set to face off against Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series in Hambantota. The series will serve as a mock test for Asian teams ahead of the Asia Cup. Pakistan come into the series having thrashed New Zealand in their last ODI series. Afghanistan, on the other hand, handed Bangladesh a 2-1 defeat. All in all, ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup – both teams will look to get into the groove. If Pakistan whitewash Afghanistan, they become the number 1 ranked ODI team in the world.

Live Updates

  • 9:03 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI: At the halfway stage, Afghanistan appeared to be the happier side, but the joy of bowling Pakistan out for the first time didn’t last long for the Shahidi-led side as three of their top four got out for a duck inside 4 overs. The double-wicket maiden from Shaheen, Shadab’s spectacular catch, a first-ball wicket for Haris Rauf, Nabi and Rashid getting out in the space of 3 balls. Pakistan’s bowlers, led by Rauf’s five-for, created chances and left no room for recovery right from the onset.

  • 8:56 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI: GAME SET AND MATCH!!! Pakistan dismantled Afghanistan as they bundled them out for just 59 runs in 19.2 overs.

  • 8:41 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI: Haris Rauf is on fire, the pacer has taken four wickets so far and has uprooted the AFG batting line-up. LIVE | 54/7 in 15 overs.

  • 8:28 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI: Afghanistan in deep trouble as they have lost half side inside 20 overs. Pakistan is in full control from here. LIVE | 39/5 in 14 overs

  • 8:13 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI: All eyes will be on Mohammad Nabi and <font color="09090a“>Rahmanullah Gurbaz both will look to steady the ship and take the game as deep as possible.

  • 8:10 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI: Back-to-back maidens by Haris Rauf. He is not letting AFG batters to score runs. LIVE | 23/4 in 11 overs

  • 7:53 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI: Pak pacer Haris Rauf takes wicket on the first ball of his spell. <font color="09090a“>Ikram Alikhil got an inside edge and a sharp catch taken by Mohammad Rizwan. He got out for four runs, more trouble for AFG. LIVE | 18/4 in 8 overs

  • 7:48 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI: Both Afgan batters are playing cautiously against Shaheen and Naseem. LIVE | AFG 18/3 in overs

  • 7:39 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI: A brilliant show with the ball by Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi as they both stunned AFG batters.

  • 7:32 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI: A brilliant start by Pakistan bowlers as they dismissed three Afghan batters. LIVE | AFG 8/3 in 4 overs

