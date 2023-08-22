Home

1st ODI: Rauf’s Fifer Routs Afghanistan – AS IT HAPPENED

Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st ODI - Highlights, Commentary: Pak vs Afg, 1st ODI: Rauf's Fifer Humbles Afg - AS IT HAPPENED. Check LIVE streaming Deets.

Despite the batting having failed, the bowlers came up with the goods against Afghanistan on Tuesday in the opening ODI at Hambantota. Pakistan hammered Afghanistan by 142 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Opting to bat first, all Pakistan could muster was a paltry 201 as Mujeeb-ur-Rahman picked up three wickets. Captain Babar Azam was dismissed without scoring. Chasing 202 to win, Afghanistan were bundled out for 59 runs thanks to a brilliant spell of fast bowling by Haris Rauf. The pacer picked up his maiden fifer conceding merely 18 runs.

“Feeling well, specially tried to use the conditions and make the most of it. It’s a low-scoring game but as a bowling unit we had belief and the wicket demanded hard length bowling and that’s how I picked my wickets,” Rauf said at the post-match presentation.

