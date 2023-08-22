Top Recommended Stories

1st ODI: Rauf’s Fifer Routs Afghanistan – AS IT HAPPENED

Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st ODI - Highlights, Commentary: Pak vs Afg, 1st ODI: Rauf's Fifer Humbles Afg - AS IT HAPPENED. Check LIVE streaming Deets.

Updated: August 22, 2023 10:11 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Pak vs Afg, 1st ODI

Highlights | Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st ODI

Despite the batting having failed, the bowlers came up with the goods against Afghanistan on Tuesday in the opening ODI at Hambantota. Pakistan hammered Afghanistan by 142 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Opting to bat first, all Pakistan could muster was a paltry 201 as Mujeeb-ur-Rahman picked up three wickets. Captain Babar Azam was dismissed without scoring. Chasing 202 to win, Afghanistan were bundled out for 59 runs thanks to a brilliant spell of fast bowling by Haris Rauf. The pacer picked up his maiden fifer conceding merely 18 runs.

“Feeling well, specially tried to use the conditions and make the most of it. It’s a low-scoring game but as a bowling unit we had belief and the wicket demanded hard length bowling and that’s how I picked my wickets,” Rauf said at the post-match presentation.

Live Updates

  • 9:03 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI: At the halfway stage, Afghanistan appeared to be the happier side, but the joy of bowling Pakistan out for the first time didn’t last long for the Shahidi-led side as three of their top four got out for a duck inside 4 overs. The double-wicket maiden from Shaheen, Shadab’s spectacular catch, a first-ball wicket for Haris Rauf, Nabi and Rashid getting out in the space of 3 balls. Pakistan’s bowlers, led by Rauf’s five-for, created chances and left no room for recovery right from the onset.

  • 8:56 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI: GAME SET AND MATCH!!! Pakistan dismantled Afghanistan as they bundled them out for just 59 runs in 19.2 overs.

  • 8:41 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI: Haris Rauf is on fire, the pacer has taken four wickets so far and has uprooted the AFG batting line-up. LIVE | 54/7 in 15 overs.

  • 8:28 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI: Afghanistan in deep trouble as they have lost half side inside 20 overs. Pakistan is in full control from here. LIVE | 39/5 in 14 overs

  • 8:13 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI: All eyes will be on Mohammad Nabi and Rahmanullah Gurbaz both will look to steady the ship and take the game as deep as possible.

  • 8:10 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI: Back-to-back maidens by Haris Rauf. He is not letting AFG batters to score runs. LIVE | 23/4 in 11 overs

  • 7:53 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI: Pak pacer Haris Rauf takes wicket on the first ball of his spell. Ikram Alikhil got an inside edge and a sharp catch taken by Mohammad Rizwan. He got out for four runs, more trouble for AFG. LIVE | 18/4 in 8 overs

  • 7:48 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI: Both Afgan batters are playing cautiously against Shaheen and Naseem. LIVE | AFG 18/3 in overs

  • 7:39 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI: A brilliant show with the ball by Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi as they both stunned AFG batters.

  • 7:32 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI: A brilliant start by Pakistan bowlers as they dismissed three Afghan batters. LIVE | AFG 8/3 in 4 overs

