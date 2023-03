Home

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Online And On TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch Pakistan vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I online and on TV in India.

PAK vs AFG 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Afghanistan showcased another impressive run-chase to beat new-look Pakistan by seven wickets in the second Twenty20 international with one ball remaining and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series on Sunday. It is the first time that Afghanistan has won a series against a top-six-ranked ICC team. Now Pakistan will look to win the third T20I to avoid the whitewash.

When will the 3rd T20I between Afghanistan and Pakistan take place?

The 3rd T20I between Afghanistan and Pakistan will be played on Monday, March 27, 2023

Where will the 3rd T20I between Afghanistan and Pakistan take place?

The 3rd T20I between Afghanistan and Pakistan will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time will the 3rd T20I between Afghanistan and Pakistan start?

The 3rd T20I between Afghanistan and Pakistan will start at 9:30 PM (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the 3rd T20I between Afghanistan and Pakistan?

The 3rd T20I between Afghanistan and Pakistan will not telecasted live on TV.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the 3rd T20I between Afghanistan and Pakistan in India?

The live streaming of the 3rd T20I between Afghanistan and Pakistan match will be available on Fancode app.

