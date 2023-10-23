Home

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction: Check Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs and Injury Updates For Today’s Pak vs Afg ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 22 in Chennai

PAK vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 22: Pakistan team will lock horns against Afghanistan for match 22 of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 which will be played at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Pakistan cricket team have mostly failed in the marquee event so far as they only won two games so far which was against their tournament opener against Netherlands. On the other hand, Afghanistan who recently beat defending champions England must be confident after their last heroics in Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. Pakistan is currently on five in the points table whereas Afghanistan stands last on the table.

Today’s Best Pick and Fantasy Cricket Tips for PAK vs AFG Dream11 Team:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan(vc), Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Abdullah Shafique, Saud Shakeel, Imam-ul-Haq

All-rounders: Azmatullah Omarzai(C)

Bowlers: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Rashid Khan

PAK vs AFG: Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq.

Squads:

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Riaz Hassan, Abdul Rahman, Najibullah Zadran

Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Agha Salman

