Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: Gurbaz, Zadran Give AFG Steady Start
live

LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: Gurbaz, Zadran Give AFG Steady Start

Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Follow All Updates Here. Check LIVE streaming details.

Published: August 24, 2023 4:07 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: Will Shahidi And Co. Bounce Back?
Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI - Live Cricket Score, Commentary (Twitter)

LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI Score

Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat first in the second ODI against Pakistan at Hambantota. This is the last chance for Afghanistan to make a comeback in the series.

Also Read:

Trending Now

Pakistan captain Babar Azam on toss: We will try to take early wickets and put them under pressure. We need to step up with our batting. Everyone is excited. We are playing with the same team.

Afghanistan Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi on toss: We want to bat first. The pitch looks good and we want to get more runs. 260 will be a good score. We have a couple of changes, Riaz and Shahid are in.

AFG vs PAK 2nd ODI Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Shahidullah Kamal

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Live Updates

  • 4:07 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: 6 from the over. BOUNDARY! from Gurabaz and he enters his 40s. AFG – 60/0 in 13 overs

  • 4:04 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: 3 from the over. PAK still looking for other breakthrough AFG – 54/0 in 12 overs

  • 4:00 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: FIFTY!! up for Afghanistan. AFG – 51/0 in 11 overs

  • 3:55 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: 3 runs from this over. AFG – 48/0 in 10 overs

  • 3:50 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: BOUNDARY! from Zadran to end there over. 7 from it. Haris Rauf created a close chance on the 4th delivery and PAK reviewed it for a caught behind on Zadran but there was no edge. AFG – 45/0 in 9 overs

  • 3:44 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: Just 1 run from Naseem Shah’s fourth over. PAK looking for a breakthrough here and they’ll be hoping it is Gurbaz AFG – 38/0 in 8 overs

  • 3:39 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: A good over by Rauf, only two offered in the end to the batters. AFG – 37/0 in 7 overs

  • 3:35 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: Haris Rauf into the attack now, looking to catch wickets.

  • 3:35 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: Five runs offered by Naseem Shah as, Gurbaz looking in good form today. AFG – 35/0 in 6 overs

  • 3:33 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: And now Naseem Shah losing his line and length, a no ball bowled by Naseem that could give an advantage to the batters on the free hit.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.