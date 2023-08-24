Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: Gurbaz, Zadran Give AFG Steady Start
Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Follow All Updates Here. Check LIVE streaming details.
LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI Score
Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat first in the second ODI against Pakistan at Hambantota. This is the last chance for Afghanistan to make a comeback in the series.
Trending Now
Pakistan captain Babar Azam on toss: We will try to take early wickets and put them under pressure. We need to step up with our batting. Everyone is excited. We are playing with the same team.
Afghanistan Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi on toss: We want to bat first. The pitch looks good and we want to get more runs. 260 will be a good score. We have a couple of changes, Riaz and Shahid are in.
AFG vs PAK 2nd ODI Playing XIs
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Shahidullah Kamal
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you