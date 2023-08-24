Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates | PAK vs AFG, 2nd ODI: Babar-Imam Steady After Fakhar’s Departure
live

LIVE Updates | PAK vs AFG, 2nd ODI: Babar-Imam Steady After Fakhar’s Departure

Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Rahmanullah Gurbaz came up with the goods as he hammered a brilliant century to power Afghanistan to a challenging 300/5. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: August 24, 2023 8:43 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: Will Shahidi And Co. Bounce Back?
Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI - Live Cricket Score, Commentary (Twitter)

LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI Score

Thanks to maverick ton from Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Afghanistan has posted a challenging 300 for five in 50 overs in the second ODI on Thursday at Hambantota. Opting to bat first, Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran put on a brilliant opening wicket stand of 227 runs to lay the platform for a perfect finish. Now, it is over to the Afghan spinners to win it for them. Can the Pakistani star batters rise to the occasion and gun this total down?

Also Read:

Trending Now

AFG vs PAK 2nd ODI Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Shahidullah Kamal

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Live Updates

  • 8:46 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: And 100 comes up for Pakistan, as Babar is looking forward to take his team towards victory and that is only possible if Pakistan builds a solid partnership and not lose wickets.

  • 8:43 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: Welcome back viewers, we are back into the action and now Abdul Rahman again back into the attack.

  • 8:39 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: Drinks are on the field now, stay tuned on this space for all the live updates in the match between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

  • 8:38 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: Nabi again into the action and PAK batters are now opening their hands and smashed two fours in the over offering 11 runs in the over. PAK – 96/1 in 16 overs

  • 8:35 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: Abdul Rahman back into the attack, and PAK batters are struggling and pushing up for singles and doubles in search of boundaries. PAK – 85/1 in 15 overs

  • 8:32 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: Most of people are waiting for Rashid Khan to come and turn things around.

  • 8:30 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: Another tight over by Afghan cam and this time it was by Nabi giving only two runs in the end. PAK – 79/1 in 14 overs

  • 8:28 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: A balanced over by Rahman even after he misses his length giving two wide and rest all other balls were dot. PAK – 77/1 in 13 overs

  • 8:22 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: Right-arm off break Mohammad Nabi comes to attack, and a good over by him as he offered only three runs to the opposition. PAK – 75/1 in 12 overs

  • 8:21 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: Abdul Rehman on his first over of the innings, over became a little expensive as Babar smashed a stunning four towards mid-wicket as Rehman offered seven runs in the end. PAK – 72/1 in 11 overs

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.