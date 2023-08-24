Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: AFG Opt To Bat; Check Playing XIs

Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Follow All Updates Here. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: August 24, 2023 2:42 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI - Live Cricket Score, Commentary (Twitter)

The Pakistan side would be upbeat after the massive win in the opening ODI a couple of days ago. Despite the win, Pakistan’s batting was a concern as they were bundled out for 201 runs. While they would like to improve on that, Afghanistan would like their batting to also put up a good show. It would be another test for both teams ahead of the Asia Cup. All to play for as the two teams meet again at Hambantota.

Live Updates

  • 2:42 PM IST

    Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Shahidullah Kamal

  • 2:38 PM IST

    Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

  • 2:37 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: Pakistan went in for the unchanged playing XI in the much-awaited second ODI against Afghanistan.

  • 2:36 PM IST

  • 2:34 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: Afganistan won the toss and elected to bat first. The playing XIs will be out shortly. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates of the 2nd ODI between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

  • 2:33 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: The toss has been delayed, it would be ravishing encounter stay tuned on this space for the latest updates.

  • 2:22 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: The pitch is expected to be slow and sluggish, much like how it played in the first ODI. A passing shower or two is predicted, but it will mostly remain sunny.

  • 2:20 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: There wouldn’t be much for the spinners to change on, but their pacers could follow Pakistan’s plans.

  • 2:17 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: Afghanistan, at the moment, are far from competitive best with the bat against Pakistan’s pace attack. However, knowing the likely lengths of operation better for the second game, they would have an opportunity to be better prepared for Thursday’s clash

  • 1:49 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: The toss will take place in a little over half an hour. It will be a tricky toss, yet one feels that the team winning the toss will bat first.

