Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates | PAK vs AFG, 2nd ODI: AFG Back In Game With Quick Wickets
live

LIVE Updates | PAK vs AFG, 2nd ODI: AFG Back In Game With Quick Wickets

Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Rahmanullah Gurbaz came up with the goods as he hammered a brilliant century to power Afghanistan to a challenging 300/5. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: August 24, 2023 10:16 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: Will Shahidi And Co. Bounce Back?
Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI - Live Cricket Score, Commentary (Twitter)

LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI Score

Thanks to maverick ton from Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Afghanistan has posted a challenging 300 for five in 50 overs in the second ODI on Thursday at Hambantota. Opting to bat first, Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran put on a brilliant opening wicket stand of 227 runs to lay the platform for a perfect finish. Now, it is over to the Afghan spinners to win it for them. Can the Pakistani star batters rise to the occasion and gun this total down?

Also Read:

Trending Now

AFG vs PAK 2nd ODI Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Shahidullah Kamal

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Live Updates

  • 10:15 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: 200! comes up for Pakistan. Imam is about to reach the 90s. PAK – 206/3 in 37 overs

  • 10:06 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: PAK lose three wickets now. AFG getting in a strong position. PAK – 187/3 in 35 overs

  • 9:51 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: Afghanistan have taken the big wicket of Babar Azam. A crucial breakthrough for Afghanistan. PAK – 173/2 in 32 overs

  • 9:34 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: FIFTY!! for Babar Azam. What a knock from the skipper PAK – 169/1 in 30 overs

  • 9:32 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: Babar need just 2 more runs to complete his FIfty!! 11 from this over. PAK – 163/1 in 29 overs

  • 9:28 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: Just 2 from Mujeeb’s 7th over. AFG in desperate need of a breakthrough here. PAK – 152/1 in 28 overs

  • 9:24 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: 150!! up for Pakistan. Babar and Imam are doing the job here for Men in Green. PAK – 150/1 in 27 overs

  • 9:22 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: 6 from the over. Babar enters his 40s as well. PAK are in a steady position. It can be an easy chase if they don’t lose too many wickets. PAK – 146/1 in 26 overs

  • 9:18 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: 4 runs from the 25th over PAK – 140/1 in 25 overs

  • 9:13 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: 6 from the over. Babar edges and gets a boundary. PAK – 136/1 in 24 overs

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.