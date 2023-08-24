Home

Sports

LIVE Updates | PAK vs AFG, 2nd ODI: AFG Back In Game With Quick Wickets

live

LIVE Updates | PAK vs AFG, 2nd ODI: AFG Back In Game With Quick Wickets

Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Rahmanullah Gurbaz came up with the goods as he hammered a brilliant century to power Afghanistan to a challenging 300/5. Check LIVE streaming details.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI - Live Cricket Score, Commentary (Twitter)

LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI Score

Thanks to maverick ton from Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Afghanistan has posted a challenging 300 for five in 50 overs in the second ODI on Thursday at Hambantota. Opting to bat first, Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran put on a brilliant opening wicket stand of 227 runs to lay the platform for a perfect finish. Now, it is over to the Afghan spinners to win it for them. Can the Pakistani star batters rise to the occasion and gun this total down?

Trending Now

AFG vs PAK 2nd ODI Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Shahidullah Kamal

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES