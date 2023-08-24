Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
LIVE Updates | PAK vs AFG, 2nd ODI: AFG Back In Game With Quick Wickets
Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Rahmanullah Gurbaz came up with the goods as he hammered a brilliant century to power Afghanistan to a challenging 300/5. Check LIVE streaming details.
LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI Score
Thanks to maverick ton from Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Afghanistan has posted a challenging 300 for five in 50 overs in the second ODI on Thursday at Hambantota. Opting to bat first, Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran put on a brilliant opening wicket stand of 227 runs to lay the platform for a perfect finish. Now, it is over to the Afghan spinners to win it for them. Can the Pakistani star batters rise to the occasion and gun this total down?
AFG vs PAK 2nd ODI Playing XIs
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Shahidullah Kamal
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf
