LIVE BUZZ | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: When And Where to Watch

Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Follow All Updates Here. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: August 24, 2023 12:52 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

The Pakistan side would be upbeat after the massive win in the opening ODI a couple of days ago. Despite the win, Pakistan’s batting was a concern as they were bundled out for 201 runs. While they would like to improve on that, Afghanistan would like their batting to also put up a good show. It would be another test for both teams ahead of the Asia Cup. All to play for as the two teams meet again at Hambantota.

    LIVE BUZZ | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: The match starts at 3 PM IST. You can stream the match on FanCode and Eurosport.

    LIVE BUZZ | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: While there could be reasons to experiment with their reserve bowlers, the batting line-up is mostly expected to continue remaining the same.

    LIVE BUZZ | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: With just two matches left before the Asia Cup, Pakistan have their best XI in order. Despite the massive victory margin, they would be well aware that their batting didn’t come good against Afghanistan’s spinners.

    LIVE BUZZ | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: Pakistan and Afghanistan have faced each other in five matches in ODI. Out of these five games, Pakistan have won all the five games whereas, Afghanistan is still looking for the victory.

    LIVE BUZZ | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: Afghanistan must be looking to make a backfire on Pakistan, as they would be looking for victory over Pakistan.

    LIVE BUZZ | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: Haris Rauf can again be a threat to Afghan caps as he dismissed five players in the last game.

    LIVE BUZZ | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: Afghanistan would hope spinners come to the party again. As we predicted earlier, Noor Ahmed could get a game.

    LIVE BUZZ | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: Haris Rauf was unplayable in the opening ODI. He picked up five wickets to help Pakistan bundle out Afghanistan for 59.

    LIVE BUZZ | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: Babar Azam was dismissed on a duck in the last game. He would like to get among the runs ahead of the much-awaited Asia Cup.

