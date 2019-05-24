Pakistan vs Afghanistan World Cup Warm-up

So, the official countdown has begun for cricket’s most coveted competition – ICC World Cup 2019. In the first of ten official warm-up games ahead of the quadrennial extravaganza, Pakistan will face spirited Afghanistan to kick off their preparations for the mega event. In their past two meetings so far across all formats, Afghanistan have managed to challenge the Asian giants – Pakistan but failed to seize the moments and create an upset. Both of their meetings came during the Asia Cup.

However, this time Afghanistan have a bright chance to lead an upset as the Men in Green are going through a horrendous run in the 50-over format. They lost their last nine ODIs versus Australia and England respectively. While, Pakistan will be eager to sort out their bowling form and batting template before starting their journey in the highly-awaited WC, starting on May 30 in England and Wales.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 1st World Cup Warmup game between Pakistan and Afghanistan from County Ground, Bristol:-

PAK vs AFG When & Where to Watch Cricket Streaming Online

When is the 1st World Cup 2019 warm-up match between Pakistan and Afghanistan?

The 1st World Cup 2019 warm-up match between Pakistan and Afghanistan will be played on May 24, 2019 (Friday).

Where will 1st World Cup 2019 warm-up match between Pakistan and Afghanistan be played?

The 1st World Cup 2019 warm-up match between Pakistan and Afghanistan will be played at County Ground, Bristol.

What time does the 1st World Cup 2019 warm-up match between Pakistan and Afghanistan begin?

The 1st World Cup 2019 warm-up match between Pakistan and Afghanistan will begin at 03:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st World Cup 2019 warm-up match between Pakistan and Afghanistan?

The live TV broadcast of 1st World Cup 2019 warm-up match between Pakistan and Afghanistan will be available on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch live cricket streaming of 1st World Cup 2019 warm-up match between Pakistan and Afghanistan?

The 1st World Cup 2019 warm-up match between Pakistan and Afghanistan will be available on Hotstar.

What are the probable XIs of 1st World Cup 2019 warm-up match between Pakistan and Afghanistan?

Pakistan (Probable XI): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk/C), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi.

Afghanistan (Probable XI): Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Aftab Alam, Dawlat Zadran, Gulbadin Naib (C), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmat Shah, Rashid Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shenwari.

SQUADS —

Pakistan (From): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk/C), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Sohail.

Afghanistan (From): Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib (C), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ali Zadran, Samiullah Shenwari, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan.