LIVE BUZZ | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: Check Probable Playing XIs

Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Follow All Updates Here. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: August 24, 2023 9:59 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: Will Shahidi And Co. Bounce Back?
Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI - Live Cricket Score, Commentary (Twitter)

LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI

The Pakistan side would be upbeat after the massive win in the opening ODI a couple of days ago. Despite the win, Pakistan’s batting was a concern as they were bundled out for 201 runs. While they would like to improve on that, Afghanistan would like their batting to also put up a good show. It would be another test for both teams ahead of the Asia Cup. All to play for as the two teams meet again at Hambantota.

Live Updates

  • 9:59 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: Babar Azam was dismissed on a duck in the last game. He would like to get among the runs ahead of the much-awaited Asia Cup.

  • 9:42 AM IST

    AFG Likely XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Abdul Rahman, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

  • 9:27 AM IST

    PAK Likely XI: Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf/Mohammad Wasim Jr.

  • 9:06 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: The pitch is expected to be on the slower side and that would assist spinners. It is possible, Afghanistan look to play an extra spinner today which could be Noor Ahmed.

  • 8:48 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | PAK vs AFG, 2nd ODI: The best part about today’s match would be that there is no forecast of rain. Fans would be happy and a bigger crowd is expected today.

  • 8:47 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | PAK vs AFG, 2nd ODI: Afghanistan would hope their batting comes good and they can win this and force a decider. That will not be easy against the quality bowling line-up of Pakistan.

  • 8:47 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | PAK vs AFG, 2nd ODI: Hello and welcome to the live updates of the second ODI at Hambantota.

