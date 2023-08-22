Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI: Farooqi Strikes In First Over, Zaman Departs

Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st ODI - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Match starts at 3 PM IST at Hambantota. Check LIVE streaming Deets.

Updated: August 22, 2023 3:11 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

LIVE Updates | Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st ODI

Pakistan are set to face off against Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series in Hambantota. The series will serve as a mock test for Asian teams ahead of the Asia Cup. Pakistan come into the series having thrashed New Zealand in their last ODI series. Afghanistan, on the other hand, handed Bangladesh a 2-1 defeat. All in all, ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup – both teams will look to get into the groove. If Pakistan whitewash Afghanistan, they become the number 1 ranked ODI team in the world.

Live Updates

  • 3:09 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI: What a start for Afghanistan. Fazalhaq Farooqi strikes in the fourth ball of the innings as Fakhar Zaman is caught by Mohammad Nabi for just two runs. PAK 3/1

  • 2:57 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI: We are all ready to start. Who will win? How the game in Sri Lanka will help both the teams ahead of Asia Cup? Stay tuned to this space.

  • 2:39 PM IST

  • 2:37 PM IST
    Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf
    Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Abdul Rahman, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi
  • 2:34 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: So, yes Pakistan has won the all-important toss and Babar Azam did not have any hesitation in batting first.

  • 1:17 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: Given his astounding form, Pakistan captain Babar Azam would be a key player for the Men in Green when they take on the Afghan might.

  • 1:17 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: Toss coming up shortly. At the toss, we will get a lot of clarity over the playing XIs, of course. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

  • 11:51 AM IST
    AFG vs PAK, 1st ODI Dream11
    Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Rizwan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz
    Batters: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Ibrahim Zadran
    All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nabi
    Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Fazalhaq Farooqi
  • 11:23 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: Afghanistan have never beaten Pakistan in ODIs, but the results are closer than they may appear. Will Afghanistan rewrite history today?

  • 11:13 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: Even though no rain is forecast, it could be a bit cloudy in Hambantota toady. The last time an ODI was played, Sri Lanka’s seamers ran through the Afghanistan lineup so they will be wary of that.

